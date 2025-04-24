Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Los Angeles-based electro-industrial duo Patriarchy have launched their 2025 ‘Summer of Singles’ series with the release of their latest track “Boy on a Leash” produced by Twin Shadow (George Lewis Jr.). The single comes accompanied by a self-directed music video. The track’s music video includes a cameo by the band’s son.

The single marks the first taste of their third full-length album, “Manual for Dying”, set to drop in September 2025.

The track was born from an analog demo that caught Twin Shadow’s ear, evolving into a collaboration that led to six more songs for the upcoming LP. Notably, the studio version incorporates live drum tracks recorded during a London performance.

“He gets all our references and speaks the same studio language, which is so rare to find,” Patriarchy commented on working with Twin Shadow.

As the band gears up for a major European tour kicking off May 21 in Stockholm, fans can expect monthly single drops leading up to the full album release in fall.

About Patriarchy

Patriarchy is the creation of multidisciplinary artist Actually Huizenga, who serves as vocalist, songwriter, guitarist, and visual director. Known for their explosive live performances and provocative art-pop-industrial aesthetic, the band has been steadily building a following since their 2019 debut “Asking For It” (produced by Andrew Means of 3Teeth).

Their follow-up album, “The Unself” (2022), was created in collaboration with Matia Simovich (Inhalt) and mixed by John Fryer (Nine Inch Nails, This Mortal Coil). The album also featured co-writing by new permanent band member AJ English, who uses the moniker The Drummer.

In 2024, they toured with The Cult across North America and Canada, and now return to Europe in 2025.

Patriarchy European tour dates 2025

21/05 – Stockholm, SE – Hus 7

22/05 – Dublin, IE – The Grand Social

23/05 – London, UK – Wide Awake Festival

24/05 – Prague, CZ – Bike Jesus

27/05 – Vienna, AT – Arena

29/05 – Freiburg, DE – Slow Club

30/05 – Aarau, CH – KiFF

31/05 – Messina, IT – Retronouveau

04/06 – Bordeaux, FR – IBOAT

05/06 – Paris, FR – Point Ephémère

06/06 – Utrecht, NL – dB’s

07/06 – Karlsruhe, DE – P8

08/06 – Leipzig, DE – Wave Gotik Treffen

06/08 – Berlin, DE – RSO

07/08 – Josefov Fortress, CZ – Brutal Assault Fest

08/08 – Munich, DE – Backstage

09/08 – Ancora, PT – Sonic Blast Fest

