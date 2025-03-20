Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Available now is the Patriarchy live video “No Touch Torture” following their “Suffer With Me (Live in London)” album. “No Touch Torture” was recorded during a Los Angeles gig perfectly fusing electronics, darkwave, and metal.

The band is signed to Apollon Record AS, a label based in Bergen, Norway.

With a European tour, including some big festival appearances, looming this Spring and Summer, this video perfectly shows what you can expect. The tour will promote the band’s June 2025 LP, “Manual For Dying”, and its lead single “Boy On A Leash,” produced by Twin Shadow.

For those wanting to hear more live material, check the live album “Suffer With Me (Live In London)”.

<a href="https://patriarchy.bandcamp.com/album/suffer-with-me-live-in-london">Suffer With Me (Live In London) by Patriarchy</a>

Patriarchy European Tour Dates

21/05/25 – Stockholm, SE – Hus 7

22/05/25 – Dublin, IE – The Grand Social

23/05/25 – London, UK – Wide Awake Festival

24/05/25 – Prague, CZ – Bike Jesus

27/05/25 – Vienna, AT – Arena

29/05/25 – Freiburg, DE – Slow Club

30/05/25 – Aarau, CH – KiFF

31/05/25 – Messina, IT – Retronouveau

04/06/25 – Bordeaux, FR – IBOAT

05/06/25 – Paris, FR – Point Ephémère

06/06/25 – Utrecht, NL – dB´s

07/06/25 – Karlsruhe, DE – P8

08/06/25 – Leipzig, DE – Wave Gotik Treffen

06/08/25 – Berlin, DE – RSO

07/08/25 – Josefov Fortress, CZ – Brutal Assault Fest

08/08/25 – Munich, DE – Backstage

09/08/25 – Ancora, PT – Sonic Blast Fest

About Patriarchy

Patriarchy is an industrial electronic act based in Los Angeles, led by Actually Huizenga. Huizenga serves as the band’s vocalist, primary songwriter, guitarist, video director, and illustrator.

Since the band’s debut with the album “Asking For It” (2019), produced by Andrew Means (3Teeth), Patriarchy has continued to collaborate with several artists, producers, and remixers. Their follow-up album, “The Unself” (2022), was created in collaboration with Matia Simovich (Inhalt) and mixed by John Fryer (Nine Inch Nails, This Mortal Coil). The album also featured co-writing by new permanent band member AJ English, who uses the moniker The Drummer.

Patriarchy has toured extensively across North America and Europe, most recently supporting The Cult in the U.S. and Canada in 2024.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)