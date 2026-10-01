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Wumpscut’s eighth studio album, “Wreath of Barbs,” turns 25 this year. The German electro-industrial project released the record on 1 October 2001 through Beton Kopf Media in Germany, with Metropolis Records issuing the US edition on 9 October 2001. Wumpscut is the recording name of Bavarian musician Rudy Ratzinger, who wrote, arranged, performed, mixed and mastered the album himself.

“Wreath of Barbs” runs eleven tracks: “Opening the Gates of Hell,” “Deliverance (Album Mix),” “Wreath of Barbs (Album Mix),” “Dr. Thodt,” “Mankind’s Disease,” “Christfuck,” “Troops Under Fire,” “Line of Corpses,” “Hate Is Mine,” “Bleed in Silence” and a remix of Kirlian Camera’s “Eclipse,” titled “Eclipse (Kaelte Container Remix).” Aleta Welling contributes female vocals and wrote the lyrics for “Wreath of Barbs” and “Dr. Thodt.” The album peaked at #13 on the CMJ RPM Chart in the US. Exclaim! described it as “a celebration of darkness and foreboding” and praised “Ratzinger’s talent for writing a catchy song.”

Concurrent with the release, Ratzinger ran a remix contest for the title track, providing samples through his website and inviting any musician to submit a version for a chance at inclusion on the subsequent “Wreath of Barbs” MCD. The album has since seen multiple reissues, including a 2017 “Concentrated Camp Edition” and a DAT edition, and Wumpscut announced vinyl reissues of “Wreath of Barbs” and “Body Census” in December 2021.

About Wumpscut

Wumpscut, stylised as :wumpscut:, is a gothic-influenced electro-industrial project founded in Munich, Bavaria, in May 1991 by DJ Rudy Ratzinger, born Rudolf Ratzinger in 1966 in Gangkofen, West Germany. Ratzinger has remained the project’s sole member throughout its history, occasionally bringing in guest contributors such as vocalist Aleta Welling. He has cited the early work of Leæther Strip as his reason for moving from DJing to recording, saying in a 1997 interview that he “was a DJ for several years and was tired of offering the audience only alien stuff.”

Wumpscut’s first release was the demo cassette “Defcon” in late 1991, followed by the project’s first full-length album, “Music for a Slaughtering Tribe,” in 1993. That album’s track “Soylent Green” drew early attention in goth and industrial club circuits in Germany, the UK and the US. Wumpscut released “Bunkertor 7” in 1995 and “Embryodead” in 1997, the latter reaching #20 on the CMJ RPM chart. The 1999 album “Boeses Junges Fleisch,” built around the life of German serial killer Fritz Haarmann, reached #25 on the CMJ RPM chart and #17 on the German Alternative Charts. The 2000 EP “Blutkind” followed, reaching #5 on the DAC Top 50 Albums of 2000 in Germany and #17 on the CMJ RPM chart in the US.

Ratzinger started his own label, Beton Kopf Media, in 1995 to release Wumpscut material to the European market, and later ran the label Mental Ulcer Forges. “Wreath of Barbs,” released in 2001 through Beton Kopf Media in Germany and Metropolis Records in the US, reached #13 on the CMJ RPM Chart, the project’s highest US chart placement to date. Wumpscut has continued releasing albums since, including “Wüterich” (2016), “Fledermavs 303” (2021), “Schlossgheist” (2024) and “Chew Chew Chew” (2025), while remaining a studio-only project that has never toured. Twenty-five years on, “Wreath of Barbs” remains one of the project’s most commercially successful releases.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com