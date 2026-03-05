BlakLight – The Haunting Of Us (Digital/CD Album – BlakLight)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

In just six years, BlakLight has built an impressive discography. The group, which for a long time remained a duo consisting of Adam Collier (Beautiful Crisis, SilverScene) and Brian Belknap (Mind Machine), has since grown into a trio with the addition of Omar Quiñones (Vain Machine). “The Haunting Of Us”, released at the end of 2025, is already their fifth studio album—not to mention the alternative releases, including remix albums and other projects.

For me, BlakLight remains an absolute guarantee of high-quality Electro-Pop. The songs are meticulously crafted across a broad sonic canvas and often explode during the choruses. Brian Belknap is a talented singer, ensuring that the vocals match the sophistication of the music. The tracks never grow boring, as they are infused with infectious, danceable energy. While I hesitate to make direct comparisons, certain sounds or arrangements occasionally remind me of Erasure and Depeche Mode.

I still find it surprising—and a bit unfortunate—that this group, especially in Europe, doesn’t receive the recognition it truly deserves. BlakLight belongs firmly in a higher rank of qualitative Electro-Pop. (Rating:8).

Listen to “The Haunting Of Us”:

https://blaklight.bandcamp.com/track/the-haunting-of-us

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

