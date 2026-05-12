Paeplo releases debut album ‘Φαντάσματα στη Χάνδακος’

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Paeplo, the Greek-language synthpunk/darkwave project of Manos S. from Crete, has released its debut album “Φαντάσματα στη Χάνδακος” (“Ghosts on Chandakos Street”). The album is available digitally as a self-release through Bandcamp, with a cassette edition handled through Decayed Knighthood.

The 10-track album combines Greek lyrics with synthpunk, darkwave, cold wave, EBM and industrial.

Thematically the material moves through themes of urban decay, doomed relationships and late-night walks with no exit. Small detail, the title track refers to Chandakos Street, while the lyrics also mention locations such as Liontaria, Daidalou and Karavola.

<a href="https://paeplo.bandcamp.com/album/-" rel="noopener">Φαντάσματα στη Χάνδακος by Paeplo</a>

About Paeplo

Paeplo was founded in 2025 in Crete as the personal project of Manos S. Manos S. has a background in classical music as a cellist. For this project, he moved toward a more direct electronic format built around Greek lyrics, synthpunk, cold wave, distorted synths and programmed rhythms.

Jim the Blaster, known from PreEmptive Strike 0.1, is also involved in Paeplo. PreEmptive Strike 0.1 was founded on Crete in 2002 offers a mix of EBM and dark electro.

“Φαντάσματα στη Χάνδακος” is the duo’s first release. The album appeared digitally through the band’s own Bandcamp page. The cassette edition is released via Decayed Knighthood, a Greece-based Bandcamp label releasings ambient, synth punk and dungeon noise.

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