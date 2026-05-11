Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Audioglobe informs us that Berlin-based New York musician and DJ Luca Venezia, recording as Curses, will release the new wave, electro, techno and EBM compilation “Next Wave Acid Punx TROIS” via Eskimo Recordings on June 5 2026. Note that this is a curated compilation, not a new Curses studio album.

“Next Wave Acid Punx TROIS” closes the compilation series Curses started in 2021. Spread across three 2LP chapters and 3CDs, it holds 46 hard-to-find, new and exclusive tracks. Musically you can expect industrial electronics, EBM, new beat, techno, trance and early rave tracks that were popular in clubs and warehouses in New York, London, Frankfurt, Valencia and other cities in the mid-1980s.

Curses explains: “I wanted to take things full circle, return to my roots, and celebrate what first got me into electronic music.” The compilation includes archival names such as Model 500, Nitzer Ebb, Die Krupps and Age Of Love, alongside newer and exclusive tracks from artists including Zaatar, Italo Deviance, Leona Jacewska, Kendal & Andi, Mala Ika & Tutto Vetro, and Curses himself.

‘Next Wave Acid Punx TROIS’ formats and release details

The release comes as a digi3CD, an three limited 2LP editions (Chapter 1, 2 and 3) Each vinyl chapter includes the tracks from one CD chapter and an insert with liner notes.

The four-track “Next Wave Acid Punx TROIS – DJ Sampler” appeared before the full compilation. It includes “Crown Of Ruin” by Curses, “E-ternal” by Mala Ika & Tutto Vetro, “Time Of War” by Metropolis, and “No Control” by Interactive.

Below is the tracklist for the compilation. As explained above, each vinyl chapter includes the tracks from one CD chapter.

<a href="https://cursesforever.bandcamp.com/album/next-wave-acid-punx-trois" rel="noopener">Next Wave Acid Punx TROIS by CURSES</a>

CD1

Cybex Factor – “No Rock” Space Trax – “Atomic Playboy (Beyond His Mind Mix)” Metropolis – “Time Of War (A.C. Mix)” Megabeat – “Jet Harris Tecno Dub (¿Sabe Ya Quien Mato A Laura Palmer?)” Robotiko Rejekto – “Injection (Robotiko Part 2)” P II Syndicate – “Diesmal Bist Du Ganz Allein” Model 500 – “Testing 1-2” New Scene – “Out Of Control (The Belgium Mix)” Age Of Love – “The Age Of Love (New Age Mix)” Interactive – “No Control (Radio Version)” Die Krupps & Nitzer Ebb – “The Machineries Of Joy (True Work Mix)” Konzept – “Human Transmission (Cybotron Mix 2)” Skila – “Hypno Art (The Power Mix)”

CD2

Perdí La Luz – “Megadance” ROTCIV – “The Sign” C.ru.z – “No Hay Comunicación” Facets feat. Kasbaraine – “Cold Blooded” Josh Ludlow – “Hammer Town” Leona Jacewska – “I Need Another Excuse” Church of Ajijik – “Eppenepp” Digitalism – “Into The Club” Phunkadelica & Dina Summer – “Stars Align” Acid Washed & Ubu Noir – “Brutal #1” Orion Agassi – “Pacifier Away (Calm Mix)” Brixx & Stockholm Syndrome AU – “T.S.C. Systems” A.M.Q.N. – “Futuro Soldado” Gunce Aci feat. Avni Ertepe – “Timeless” In Trance 95 – “Last One to Die” Italo Deviance – “Point Breeze” GOTT – “Mirage”

CD3

ESTADO DE BIENESTAR & Dark Vektor – “(.)” Curses – “Crown Of Ruin” Iggor Cavalera & P.I.M. – “Wrong III” Innershades – “Neon Dreams” Kendal & Andi – “Still Human” Sesto Senso – “Danza Macabra” Tronik Youth – “Hellfire” VELVET VELOUR – “Night Bird” Radondo & Neu-Romancer – “Moving On” Zaatar & Mike Sacchetti – “Distant Memories” RAKANS – “Mon Amour” Younger Than Me feat. Lourene – “I Can’t Relax” Javi Redondo – “HALT [Process]” Primal Baby – “Hurricane” Mala Ika & Tutto Vetro – “E-ternal” Harlem Electronics – “Au Chateau”

About Curses

Curses is the recording and DJ project of Luca Venezia, a New York-born electronic producer and DJ based in Berlin. Before Curses, Venezia recorded as Drop the Lime and founded the dance label Trouble & Bass. The Drop the Lime project was active from 2004 to 2015, after which Venezia moved into other projects.

Curses began in 2007 with the “Hungry For Love” EP on Institubes. Venezia’s 2015 move to Berlin allowed him to focus more directly on the Curses sound, after earlier work in breakcore, bass music and electro-rock. That sound was heavily influenced by new wave and post-punk with vocals, guitars, 1980s EBM and new beat.

Curses released the debut album “Romantic Fiction” through Dischi Autunno on October 26, 2018. The 2019 mini-album “Carcassonne” followed through Höga Nord Rekords on August 30, 2019. “Incarnadine” was released on March 11, 2022 through Dischi Autunno. For this release Luca Venezia worked with Dame Bonnet on bass, Jennifer Touch and Terr on vocals, and Sasse for mixing and engineering at Blackhead Studios in Berlin.

“Another Heaven” followed on October 25, 2024 through Italians Do It Better. This time Luca Venezia again worked with Dame Bonnet on bass. Note that Curses’ live setup consists of Venezia on guitar and vocals and Dame Bonnet on bass and electronic drums.

The “Next Wave Acid Punx” series began on Eskimo Recordings in 2021 as a 38-track compilation curated by Curses. “Next Wave Acid Punx DEUX” followed in 2023, and Eskimo later listed “Next Wave Acid Punx DEUX – Secret Cuts” in 2024 and “Next Wave Acid Punx Revamps” in 2025. “Next Wave Acid Punx TROIS” now closes that compilation series in 2026.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)