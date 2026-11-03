Oui Plastique release new album “Forever Will Be Over Before You Know It” via Town and Towers Records on 27 November 2026.

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Danish/UK electronic duo Oui Plastique will release their second studio album, “Forever Will Be Over Before You Know It”, through Scandinavian label Town and Towers Records on 27 November 2026. The 14-track record follows the duo’s 2022 debut, “Fraternity Of Strangers”, and arrives four years after that release.

Oui Plastique is the project of Martin Nyrup and James Thomas. The duo describe the new album as retaining the melodic sensibility and electronic foundations of their debut while expanding into a broader sonic palette and richer arrangements. “Forever Will Be Over Before You Know It” will be available on all major digital platforms, as well as on CD and vinyl.

Tracklist

We Were Always Dying Messiah Black Skies Revival September (feat. Vika Jaffe) Ultraviolet Linger Nothing Lasts Forever Summer Sun’s Adore Spirit For The Cry Of Anguish Release Me Discontented (feat. Liat Zion) Oblivion The Persuaders Theme (bonus track) Spejlfald (bonus track)

Three of the album’s tracks, “Linger”, “Spirit” and “For The Cry Of Anguish”, were previously issued as standalone singles through Town and Towers Records over the course of 2026, with Side-Line covering each release. “For The Cry Of Anguish”, issued on 2 October 2026, was announced at the time as the fourth and final single before the album.

About Oui Plastique

Oui Plastique is an electronic duo from Denmark formed by Martin Nyrup and James Thomas. The project’s debut album, “Fraternity Of Strangers”, was released in 2022 through ScentAir Records.

In August 2025, the duo released the “UnMute” EP through Town and Towers Records, featuring a cover of a Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) track. Throughout 2026, Oui Plastique issued a run of singles through the same label ahead of their second album: “Linger” on 16 June, “Spirit” on 12 August, and “For The Cry Of Anguish” on 2 October, the last of these billed as the final single before the album proper.

“Forever Will Be Over Before You Know It”, the duo’s second studio album, follows through Town and Towers Records on 27 November 2026. The label’s roster also includes fellow Scandinavian act CRED, whose single “Father” was released through Town and Towers Records earlier in November 2026.

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