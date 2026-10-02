Oui Plastique release “For The Cry Of Anguish” on October 16, 2026 via Town and Towers Records, the last single before their album on November 27.

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Danish/UK electronic duo Oui Plastique release the single “For The Cry Of Anguish” on October 16, 2026 through Town and Towers Records. It is the fourth and final single from the project’s second album, “Forever Will Be Over Before You Know It”, due November 27, 2026 on the same Danish label. A Bandcamp page for the single had not gone live at the time of writing.

Oui Plastique close the singles campaign for ‘Forever Will Be Over Before You Know It’

“For The Cry Of Anguish” follows three earlier singles from the same album: “Revival” in April 2026, “Linger” on June 12, 2026, and “Spirit” on September 4, 2026. “Forever Will Be Over Before You Know It” is Oui Plastique’s second album, following the 2022 debut “Fraternity of Strangers”. It runs 14 tracks and releases digitally, on CD and on vinyl through Town and Towers Records on November 27, 2026.

Oui Plastique set up the song’s premise directly: “For The Cry Of Anguish is a song about seeing something you were never meant to see – and discovering that some things, once witnessed, can never be unseen.“

Oui Plastique previously posted a teaser video for “Forever Will Be Over Before You Know It” to the duo’s YouTube channel, titled “Oui Plastique – ‘Forever Will Be Over Before You Know It’ – Album Teaser”.

About Oui Plastique

Oui Plastique is the duo of Martin Nyrup (Denmark) and James Thomas (UK). The project grew out of a 2017 collaboration between Nyrup, also one half of the dark wave duo Perpacity, and Thomas, of the band DVL, who together recorded the album “Convergence” that year. In 2018 the pair recorded a three-track covers EP for the UnMute project, a tribute to Mute Records, released on Bandcamp as “UM EP 04” on February 1, 2019.

Before the debut album, four of its eventual tracks appeared as standalone digital singles: “Failure” on March 8, 2021, “The Fear” on May 28, 2021, “Crossing Over” on September 24, 2021, and “Wish Yourself Away” on November 26, 2021. The 11-track debut album “Fraternity of Strangers” followed on January 28, 2022, on CD through ScentAir Records. A remastered edition of “Convergence” followed in 2022.

In August 2025, the UnMute covers were remastered and reissued across platforms as the EP “UnMute”, featuring the Martin Gore-associated tracks “Compulsion”, “The Bottom Line” and “It Doesn’t Matter Two”, through Town and Towers Records. Nyrup’s other project, Perpacity, released the album “Discordia” in 2023 and the Danish-language single “Lille Flamme” in May 2025.

“Forever Will Be Over Before You Know It” arrives on November 27, 2026. It is Oui Plastique’s first full-length through Town and Towers Records, following the 2022 debut on ScentAir Records.

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