Oui Plastique announce ‘Spirit’, third single from upcoming album

Oui Plastique will release the single “Spirit” on September 4, 2026 via Town and Towers Records, the third single from their upcoming second album.

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Electronic duo Oui Plastique will release the single “Spirit” on September 4, 2026 through the Danish label Town and Towers Records, available on all digital platforms. It is the third single from the project’s upcoming second album, “Forever Will Be Over Before You Know It”, following “Revival” in April 2026 and “Linger” in June 2026. Oui Plastique consists of Martin Nyrup and James Thomas.

“Spirit” is described as an atmospheric, slow-burning track that takes the listener to a dark place deep in the psyche, where the lines of reality blur. The B-side carries Oui Plastique’s own interpretation of John Barry’s theme for “The Persuaders”, the early-1970s TV series starring Roger Moore and Tony Curtis.

Oui Plastique’s ‘Spirit’ and the album ‘Forever Will Be Over Before You Know It’

“Spirit” marks the duo’s continued run-up to “Forever Will Be Over Before You Know It”, their first full-length since 2022’s “Fraternity of Strangers”. No release date for the album has been confirmed beyond 2026.

About Oui Plastique

Oui Plastique grew out of a 2017 collaboration between Martin Nyrup, one half of the Danish-British dark wave duo Perpacity, and James Thomas of the band DVL, who together recorded the album “Convergence” that year. The Oui Plastique name followed, and in 2018 the pair recorded a three-track covers EP for the UnMute project, a tribute to Mute Records, released on Bandcamp as “UM EP 04” on February 1, 2019.

The duo’s debut album “Fraternity of Strangers” was released on February 25, 2022 through ScentAir Records, as a limited CD and digital release containing eleven tracks. A remastered edition of “Convergence” followed in June 2022. In August 2025, the UnMute covers were remastered and reissued on all major platforms as the EP UnMute via Town and Towers Records. Oui Plastique previously released the singles “Revival” and Linger in April and June 2026 respectively, ahead of the second album. With “Spirit” set for September 4, 2026, Oui Plastique continue the build-up to “Forever Will Be Over Before You Know It”, their first full-length since their 2022 debut.

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