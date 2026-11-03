November 3, 2026

Takeshi Nishimoto and Hiroshi Watanabe announce ‘Curving Time’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 3, 2026

Takeshi Nishimoto and Hiroshi Watanabe release the album “Curving Time” on Lo Recordings on 6 November 2026, recorded over twelve years.

Takeshi Nishimoto and Hiroshi Watanabe announce 'Curving Time'
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Takeshi Nishimoto and Hiroshi Watanabe release their first collaborative album, “Curving Time,” on 6 November 2026 through Lo Recordings.

Nishimoto plays acoustic and classical guitars, electric guitar, loops and fretless bass. Watanabe handles keyboards, synth bass, electronics and programming, and recorded and mixed the album. The eight tracks were recorded on and off over twelve years, with sessions split between Watanabe’s private studio in Japan and Nishimoto’s living-room studio in Berlin, Germany.

The album’s eight tracks are:

  1. “Winding Air”
  2. “Pivotal Point”
  3. “Layer of Images”
  4. “Serendipity”
  5. “Where To”
  6. “Puzzling”
  7. “Empty Park”
  8. “After The Time”

Nishimoto plays fretless bass on “Pivotal Point” in addition to the guitar parts that run through the record. Lo Recordings issued “Empty Park,” track seven, as the album’s first single on 18 September 2026.

“Curving Time” is available on limited cassette and digitally, with pre-orders open through Lo Recordings and advance streaming through the label’s SoundCloud page.

About Takeshi Nishimoto and Hiroshi Watanabe

Takeshi Nishimoto is a Japanese guitarist, composer, multi-instrumentalist and educator who composes and performs across contemporary classical, ambient, electronic and cross-cultural music. He trained classically at the University of Southern California and developed a style rooted in European classical repertoire, North Indian classical music, jazz and minimalist composition. He has collaborated with John Tejada, Burnt Friedman, Robert Lippok and Mike Shannon, and released music through City Centre Offices, Sonic Pieces, Nonplace, Tho, New Kanada, Cynosure Recordings and Palette Recordings.

Hiroshi Watanabe is a Tokyo-born electronic music producer and DJ who produces melodic techno and ambient tracks. He studied synthesizers at Berklee College of Music, spent time in New York’s underground scene, then returned to Japan. He also records under the alias Kaito, with releases through Kompakt and Derrick May’s Transmat Records, and more recently through InFiné.

“Curving Time” is the first album Nishimoto and Watanabe have made together, drawing on more than twenty years each in acoustic and electronic music. It arrives on Lo Recordings on 6 November 2026.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags: , ,

You may have missed

Takeshi Nishimoto and Hiroshi Watanabe announce 'Curving Time'

Takeshi Nishimoto and Hiroshi Watanabe announce ‘Curving Time’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 3, 2026
Oui Plastique announce second album 'Forever Will Be Over Before You Know It'

Oui Plastique announce second album ‘Forever Will Be Over Before You Know It’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 3, 2026
State Of The Union 'Until Death Do Us Apart' release banner

State Of The Union releases ‘Until Death Do Us Apart’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 3, 2026
Ahrayeph band photo promoting their 30th anniversary concert in Aarschot

Ahrayeph marks 30th anniversary with concert at J.C. De Klinker, Korinthians as special guest

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 3, 2026
Berlin Darknights Festival II poster, Festsaal Kreuzberg, 29-30 January 2027

Berlin Darknights Festival II reveals full line-up for Festsaal Kreuzberg

Karo Kratochwil November 3, 2026