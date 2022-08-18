Flint Glass – Azathoth (Album – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Ambient-Electro, IDM, Cinematic.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: After numerous collaborative productions and split-albums French artist Gwenn Trémorin strikes back with a new studio album of his sonic alter-ego Flint Glass. The album is also available on vinyl from Sealt (Russia). The work is the second chapter of a trilogy based upon H.P. Lovecraft’s “Cthulhu myth”.

Content: Flint Glass is not an artist who’s easy to catch and that’s mainly because of complex sound and writing. Numerous influences have been mixed together creating an imaginary soundtrack devoted to the genius of Lovecraft. From Klinik-al sequences to pure Ambient Electro-darkness to IDM to Experimental parts to Tribal sequences, the work covers an impressive sound canvas.

+ + + : Gwenn Trémorin is an artist who no longer has to prove his talent, but it’s just a pity he isn’t more recognized for his genius. You can’t define his music as one particular genre, but he simply collects genres and influences to create his own sound devoted to H.P. Lovecraft. I like the sound intelligence and poignant atmospheres emerging from this creation, which leads to an absolute climax on “The Troubler Of The Sands”.

– – – : This is the kind of record you have to listen to a few times before you totally get into it. It’s not the most accessible production, but I guess it’s not made to entertain a wider audience.

Conclusion: A sophisticated, diversified and fascinating production once more confirming the visionary style of Flint Glass.

Best songs: “The Troubler Of The Sands”, “The Nameless Mist”, “Xexanoth”, “Nyctelios”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/FlintGlass

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official