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Founded in 2000 as a duo, put on hold between 2009 and 2014, and returning—now as a solo project helmed by David Erdmann—this German act has arrived at its latest album. For this release, Gerrit Thomas (Funker Vogt, Eisfabrik, Fictional) was brought on board as producer.

The result is a classic-leaning Electro-Pop production that evokes influences from Depeche Mode, and—perhaps even more so—De/Vision. The tracks benefit from a strong, polished production, which gives them a powerful, driving quality. This is further enhanced by prominent lead melodies that introduce a distinct Trance-like element. Rather than mere ‘power-pop’, this is a mature production that not only elevates the sound but also manifests in expertly crafted choruses that anchor each song. Naturally, a high-quality Electro-Pop production requires a talented vocalist, and that is certainly the case here.

Until now, Digital Energy hadn’t left a particularly strong impression, but with “Echoes Of Tomorrow,” a new era seems to have begun. In my view, this is a highly recommended release! (Rating:8).

Listen to “Deceptor”:

https://infactedrecordings.bandcamp.com/track/deceptor-2

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com