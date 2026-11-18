Celldweller releases “No Damage,” the third single from his sixth album “GOD MODE,” on 18 November 2026 via FiXT, with an official lyric video.

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Klayton released “No Damage” as Celldweller on 18 November 2026, the third single from his sixth studio album, “GOD MODE,” via his own label FiXT. The song follows the singles “Fakebreaker,” featuring SWARM and REEBZ, and “Respawn.”

Klayton said the track began as a demo for his FreqGen project, built around the atmospheric jungle and drum & bass of the early PlayStation era, citing Goldie, Aphrodite, LTJ Bukem and High Contrast as reference points, before he added guitars and folded it into “GOD MODE.” Blending alternative metal, nu metal and hard rock with that drum & bass foundation, “No Damage” addresses betrayal and the struggle to stay standing when trust has been broken, built around the line “set your crosshairs on my heart, this mortal coil blown apart, but I’ll take no damage.” Klayton also directed the lyric video himself at Blackstar, his new Detroit studio, filming a wall of CRT televisions through hardware glitch effects.

“No Damage” is available to stream on all major platforms via FiXT. Season Pass holders on EVEN get early access to further “GOD MODE” singles and bonus tracks.

About Celldweller

Celldweller is the primary recording project of producer Klayton, who also records as Scandroid and Circle of Dust and founded the independent label FiXT in 2006 with James Rhodes. The self-titled “Celldweller” album arrived in 2003, followed by “Wish Upon a Blackstar” in 2012, “End of an Empire” in 2015, “Offworld” in 2017 and “Satellites” in 2022. Klayton’s music has appeared in releases and placements including Westworld, Suicide Squad, Deadpool, John Wick and Call of Duty.

“GOD MODE,” Celldweller’s sixth studio album, has so far been previewed by the singles “Respawn” and “Fakebreaker” featuring SWARM and REEBZ. Klayton also opened the “Thief: Pulse of Promise” soundtrack with the Celldweller track “Never a Thief” in August 2026. “No Damage” continues the album’s rollout as its third single.

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