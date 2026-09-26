Bristol duo The Actions release the single and video “Container” via No Where Records on 25 September 2026, ahead of an album due in 2027.

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The Actions, a Bristol alt-electronic duo, released the single and video “Container” on 25 September 2026 through the Barcelona label No Where Records. The track is the first single from an album the duo have set for spring 2027, following their March 2026 single “Take More.” “Container” is also available to stream on Spotify.

‘Container’ marks The Actions’ first single since ‘Take More’

No Where Records describes “Container” as pushing the duo’s blend of “alternative electronics, dark textures and powerful songwriting” further than their previous single. The Actions describe themselves as an alt-electro-noise duo, and their recent work blends rock and electronic music with a punk-like directness, a shift they trace back to the March 2026 single “Take More.”

About The Actions

The Actions are a Bristol duo made up of Marta Argenio, who also performs as Silty, and Maurizio “Mo” Stellato. The pair share vocal, guitar and bass duties alongside electronics, exploring the space between rock and electronic music. Their debut album, “Flourish,” came out in 2021. The duo have previously opened for R.E.M., Green Day, Garbage and The Distillers, and earned airplay on BBC Radio 6 Music.

The Actions returned in March 2026 with “Take More,” a three-track single pairing the original with a stripped-back “Flatland Mix” and a remix from IKO Twins, backed by a music video Mo edited through his own MStar Design work. The band said the record marked a turn toward something stronger and more direct than their earlier, more atmospheric work: “After our last, more transcendent record, we felt the urge to return with something stronger and more direct, and though it took time to get there, we knew this was the right moment to come back.” They called it “a song about growing up in the suburbs,” weighing whether to stay with the people they love or break away.

The Actions joined No Where Records in July 2026. “Container” is the duo’s first release for the Barcelona label and the opening single from the album they have scheduled for spring 2027.

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