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Mexico City producer Dimitri Berzerk released his second full-length album, “Así en la Tierra como en el Cielo” (“As on Earth, So in Heaven”), on September 24, 2026, through his own label, Sector Industrial Producciones (SIP). The eleven-track record blends synthpop and industrial elements in a style Berzerk calls “Esoteric Body Music.” He built the release as a concept album accompanied by a printed book, with illustrations by Amanda Lunares.

The label’s own description characterizes the album as music “seeking to illuminate the dark paths within us and help us rediscover what has been lost.” Berzerk describes Esoteric Body Music as the balance point between synthpop and industrial, tied to concepts drawn from philosophy, alchemy, astrology, and sacred geometry.

Tracklist and credits for ‘Así en la Tierra como en el Cielo’

The album has eleven tracks: “Inevitabilis,” “Surgere,” “Statera,” “Solvere,” “Syzygia,” “Intemerata,” “Coniunctio,” “Coagulatio,” “Concordia,” “Cadere,” and “Insanabilis.”

Berzerk wrote, composed and recorded the songs in Mexico City between 2024 and 2025, except “Cadere,” co-written with Mexican musician Hari Sama in 2024. Traditional Hindu texts appear on “Inevitabilis.” Fragments on “Surgere,” “Statera,” “Intemerata,” “Concordia” and “Cadere” come from “The Book of Tokens” by Paul Foster Case. Sergio García and Quetzalcoatl Gutiérrez mixed and mastered the album in Dolby Atmos at Studio Quetzalcoatl in Mexico City. Berzerk designed the album concept and the accompanying book himself; Amanda Lunares created the artwork and illustrations.

Guest vocalists include Pedro Dabdoub on “Inevitabilis,” Pedro Gopar of Prismatic Shapes on “Surgere,” Pascal Languirand of Trans-X on “Statera,” Amanda Lunares on “Solvere,” Heka on “Syzygia,” Montse Magia on “Intemerata,” and Norms Dom on “Coniunctio.” Additional musicians include Chuz Estrada on drums (“Inevitabilis,” “Statera”), Guillermo Torres on guitar (“Surgere”), Raul García on guitar (“Cadere”), Helena Sánchez Soto on vocal arrangements (“Insanabilis”), and Adrián Díaz Hilton on choir arrangements (“Insanabilis”). Gustavo Cid recorded voice on “Coniunctio”; Moises Navarro recorded voice on “Intemerata” and “Insanabilis.”

A concept album with an accompanying book

“Así en la Tierra como en el Cielo” is built as a concept album. The book that accompanies it uses Amanda Lunares’ illustrations as symbols tied to the album’s themes. SIP states the album explores emotion and perception together, continuing the philosophical and esoteric direction of Berzerk’s earlier work.

Physical CD-and-book edition planned

SIP states a physical edition is coming, in a CD-and-book package, following the same approach used on Berzerk’s previous album. His 2023 debut full-length, “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” was also released in book format, according to the Mexican outlet Casete.com.mx. No release date, order link, or pricing for the physical edition of “Así en la Tierra como en el Cielo” has been confirmed.

Where to hear ‘Así en la Tierra como en el Cielo’

The album streams and is available to download on Bandcamp. SIP’s promotional material describes the album as available “across all music platforms,” but as of publication the album could not be found on Spotify or Apple Music, where several of Berzerk’s earlier releases, including “Nineteen Eighty-Four” and “The Liquid Path,” are listed. Wider platform availability for the new album is unconfirmed.

About Dimitri Berzerk

Dimitri Berzerk is the recording name of Dimitri Loyo, a DJ, producer, remixer and label owner based in Mexico City. He told Side-Line in a 2021 interview that the name “Berzerk” draws on the Atari video game of the same name, his first exposure to vocoders, and on the Norwegian band Apoptygma Berzerk, an act he likes. The two are unrelated projects.

Berzerk began DJing in 2005, performing at nightclubs, festivals and on radio across Mexico, with more than a thousand performances across the Americas and northern Europe, according to Casete.com.mx. From 2009 he produced remixes under the alias DMT Berzerk, releasing more than a hundred of them, including eight remix compilation volumes issued on physical formats through Conzoom Records (Germany) and Subterrane Records (Australia), both now out of print.

Under his own name, Berzerk founded Sector Industrial Producciones and released three EPs on the label by mid-2021. SIP also issued “Remixes Collection Vol.02” (May 2018) and “Remixes Collection Vol.03” on CD (October 2018), both reviewed on Side-Line. From 2019 he began releasing original material under the Dimitri Berzerk name, with eight singles and EPs issued on CD, vinyl and digital through Norwegian label Sub Culture Records. In November 2022, he became a third member of Mexican act C-Lekktor, alongside Markko and Jamie.

Berzerk released his debut full-length album, “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” on March 3, 2023, compiling and reworking tracks from his earlier EPs with guest vocalists including Claus Larsen. Side-Line’s review called it a blend of “danceable electro-pop with harder EBM songs” and rated it 8/10. Casete.com.mx reported the album was also presented in book format. Berzerk followed it with the “Resist” EP in October 2024, released via SIP in digital, CD and vinyl formats, again featuring Claus Larsen on guest vocals.

“Así en la Tierra como en el Cielo,” released September 24, 2026, is Berzerk’s second full-length album and continues the concept-album-and-book format he used on “Nineteen Eighty-Four.”

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