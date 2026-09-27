Hatria, the project led by Adriana Covielli Lucchini and rooted in Beata Beatrix, releases two singles with videos: “Il Salice” and “Quien soy yo.”

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Hatria, the Italian gothic and darkwave project of singer, songwriter and visual artist Adriana Covielli Lucchini, has released two new singles through Wave Records. The Italian-language Il Salice, out October 20, 2025, and the Spanish-language ¿Quién soy yo en este mundo?, released earlier the same year, both arrive with official music videos. The project continues Covielli Lucchini’s work of more than two decades under the name Beata Beatrix, founded in Tuscany, Italy, by bassist Crowley, who remains her collaborator on both tracks.

Two new videos, two languages

“Il Salice” carries the Wave Records catalog number W192 and is Hatria’s second single sung in Italian. Adriana describes the song as “a gothic and deeply emotional ballad, suspended between memory and dream.” The official video, uploaded to Wave Records’ YouTube channel, is embedded below.

“¿Quién soy yo en este mundo?” is sung in Spanish. Adriana describes it as exploring identity “as a threshold and an open, unresolved question.” Post-Punk.com covered the video on June 23, 2025, reporting the single as “out now via Wave Records” and noting availability on Spotify and YouTube. The same outlet credits Crowley, Hatria’s “longtime creative counterpart,” with co-creating the black-and-white video.

Both singles are digital-only releases. Wave Records’ Bandcamp pages and YouTube channel are the confirmed sources for both tracks. A Spotify listing is confirmed only for “¿Quién soy yo en este mundo?,” per Post-Punk.com’s report. No CD, vinyl or cassette edition has been confirmed for either single.

Continuity with Beata Beatrix

Crowley, the project’s founding bass player, is credited as composer and collaborator on both new singles, and Wave Records’ promotional copy for “Il Salice” states that a fourth Beata Beatrix album is in development. No title, tracklist or release date has been confirmed for that album.

About Hatria

Beata Beatrix formed in September 2000 in Tuscany, Italy, when bassist Crowley conceived the band’s initial idea together with singer Hatria (Adriana Covielli Lucchini) and guitarist Ricy Trix. Two independent Italian sources, Rockit and Darkitalia, date the founding to September 2000. Adriana’s own account to Side-Line places it in 2001. Rockit locates the band in Massa Carrara, Darkitalia in Prato, both in Tuscany.

The trio described its sound as a mix of 1980s Anglo-Saxon gothic rock, 1990s darkwave and Teutonic EBM. The band’s name comes from Dante Gabriel Rossetti’s 1864-1870 painting “Beata Beatrix,” a portrait connected to the death of his wife, Elizabeth Siddal. The English Wikipedia page under that title covers only the painting, and no Wikipedia entry exists for the band itself.

Three self-produced demos preceded the debut album: “Elisheba” (2003), “Delirium & Love” (2006) and “Malinconica Autunno” (2008). The debut album, “In the Garden of Ecstasy,” followed on Wave Records under catalog number W025. Wave Records’ own Bandcamp page dates the album to 2009. Discogs lists 2010. The sixteen-track album returned repeatedly to the figure of Elizabeth Siddal. Pascal Scarfi recorded it and Marcelo Gallo mastered it, with a guest vocal from Covielli Lucchini Quintilia on track six, according to Discogs.

The band released a second album, “The New Gothic Generation,” in 2013, followed by the acoustic release “Lizzy Mon Amour” on September 14, 2015, under Wave Records catalog W057. That release paired original material with acoustic covers, including The Cure’s “A Night Like This,” The Mission’s “Butterfly on the Wheels” and Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Cities in Dust.” Hatria has performed alongside Clan of Xymox, The Cruxshadows, Collection d’Arnell-Andréa and Kirlian Camera, per Post-Punk.com.

Covielli Lucchini now records and performs as Hatria, with Crowley continuing as her credited collaborator. Wave Records describes a fourth Beata Beatrix album as in development. Against that background, Hatria released “¿Quién soy yo en este mundo?” in June 2025 and “Il Salice,” her second Italian-language single, on October 20, 2025, both through Wave Records and both with official videos.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com