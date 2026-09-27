Society of the Silver Cross release “Temple Hymns, Vol. 2” with Blood and Sun’s Luke Tromiczak, out September 21, 2026 from their Seattle studio.

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Society of the Silver Cross, the Seattle, WA gothic dark-folk duo of Joe Reineke and Karyn Gold-Reineke, released “Temple Hymns, Vol. 2” on September 21, 2026. The two-track digital EP features Luke Tromiczak of American dark-folk project Blood and Sun on vocals and mandocello. It is the second installment in the duo’s ongoing Temple Hymns collaboration series, recorded at their own Temple of the Trees studio in Seattle.

Each volume of Temple Hymns pairs Society of the Silver Cross with a different guest artist. The first volume, “Wife of the Sea”, released in March 2024, featured T.J. Cowgill of King Dude. Tromiczak has led Blood and Sun since 2011. He met Reineke and Gold-Reineke through a mutual friend while passing through Seattle, then returned months later for a week of writing and recording at Temple of the Trees.

The download/stream link for “Temple Hymns, Vol. 2” is available through the label. The video for “Unraveled” is out now on YouTube.

Tracklist and credits for ‘Temple Hymns, Vol. 2’

“Battle Hands” (feat. Blood and Sun) “Unraveled” (feat. Blood and Sun)

The press kit’s tracklist header spells the first track “Battled Hands”, while the accompanying announcement text spells it “Battle Hands”. Neither Bandcamp nor a streaming listing could confirm the correct spelling.

Music credits: all music written by Society of the Silver Cross and Blood and Sun. Luke Tromiczak: vocals and mandocello. Joe Reineke: vocals, acoustic guitars, Swarmatron, sound design, shahi baaja and percussion. Karyn Gold-Reineke: vocals, harmonium, Hammond B3 organ and sound design. Marco Bicca: drums.

The release was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered at Temple of the Trees studio in Seattle by Joe Reineke with Karyn Gold-Reineke. Cover design is by Karyn Gold-Reineke, with photography by Ernie Sapiro.

Society of the Silver Cross and Blood and Sun tour Europe together starting in late October 2026:

October 29: Nantes, France – Cold Crash

October 30: Paris, France – Le Klub

October 31: Liestal, Switzerland – A Way

November 1: Linz, Austria – Alte Welt

November 3: Bratislava, Slovakia – Zalar

November 4: Dresden, Germany – HD Rock @ Metalbar

November 5: Prague, Czech Republic – Subzero

November 6: Wrocław, Poland – Industrial Festival

November 7: Kraków, Poland – Alchemia

November 8: Warsaw, Poland – Chmury

November 10: Poznań, Poland – Pod Mingoa

November 12: Gdynia, Poland – Blues Club

November 13: Kaunas, Lithuania – Klubas Lemmy

November 14: Vilnius, Lithuania – SODAS2123

November 15: Giga, Latvia – Vagonu Hall

November 18: Oslo, Norway – Revolver

November 19: Malmö, Sweden – Medly

November 20: Copenhagen, Denmark – Beta

November 22: Berlin, Germany – Urban Spree

November 24: Oberhausen, Germany – Helvete

November 26: Luxembourg, Luxembourg – De Gudde Wëllen

November 27: Arnhem, Netherlands – Willemeen

About Society of the Silver Cross

Society of the Silver Cross is a Seattle, WA duo formed by Joe Reineke and Karyn Gold-Reineke, who are married. Reineke previously played in The Meices and Alien Crime Syndicate. The duo builds its sound around Indian instruments, including harmonium, shahi baaja and Hammond B3 organ, combined with acoustic guitars, Swarmatron and percussion, describing the resulting music as gothic and cinematic.

The band’s debut album, “1 Verse”, was released in 2019 on the labels 8668 and To Make Your Parents Scream Music, on vinyl LP, CD and CDr. Their second album, “Festival of Invocations”, followed on June 14, 2024, on 8668 Records on vinyl LP, produced and mastered by Reineke and Gold-Reineke with engineering by Alex Willson, Andrew Thaus, Daniel Lyon and Robbie Houston, drums by Mike Musberger and a guest saxophone appearance by Skerik on select tracks.

In 2024, the duo began the Temple Hymns series at their Temple of the Trees studio, opening with “Wife of the Sea – Temple Hymns, Vol. 1” alongside T.J. Cowgill of King Dude. Metal Injection has previously covered the band, including a feature on the song “When You’re Gone.”

Blood and Sun is the dark folk project Luke Tromiczak has led since 2011. The Minneapolis-founded project has released three studio albums: “White Storms Fall” (2014, Pesanta Urfolk), “Love & Ashes” (2020, Nordvis Produktion) and “Ochre” (2023, Nordvis Produktion), alongside additional EPs and collaborative recordings, and has toured internationally. “Temple Hymns, Vol. 2” is the first release pairing Tromiczak with Society of the Silver Cross, following their week of recording together at Temple of the Trees. The two acts’ joint European tour starts October 29, 2026, in Nantes, France.

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