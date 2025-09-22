NØIR vs Silver Walks cover Cyberaktif’s ‘Nothing Stays’ on Distortion Productions
Daniel McCullough (Silver Walks) and Athan Maroulis (NØIR) have issued a new collaborative cover of Cyberaktif’s Wax Trax! single “Nothing Stays”, released September 19, 2025 via Distortion Productions. The four-track digital EP pairs the core version with remixes by S Y Z Y G Y X, genCAB, and KLACK.
The EP features programming by Dan McCullough (Lancaster, PA); lead vocals by Athan Maroulis (New York City); and backing vocals by Valentina Veil (VV & The Void) (Berlin). The whole was mixed by Dan Evans (Die Warzau) in Los Angeles and mastered by Eric Oehler (KLACK) in Madison, WI.
The Cyberaktif original appeared on Wax Trax! in 1990 and later on Artoffact’s expanded “Tenebrae Vision” edition.
About NØIR
NØIR is the New York City project of vocalist Athan Maroulis (ex-Spahn Ranch, Black Tape for a Blue Girl). The project debuted with the single “My Dear” in late 2012 and the album “Darkly Near” in 2013 on Metropolis Records. Subsequent releases include the EP “The Burning Bridge” (2016), the EP “A Pleasure” (2019), the single “Just Fascination” (2021), and the EP “Fallen” (2023). A remix anthology, “The Best of the Remixes,” followed in 2024.
About Silver Walks
Silver Walks is the project of Daniel McCullough, based in Philadelphia. Early output included singles and the EP “Songs of Love and Hate” (2019). The project signed to Distortion Productions for the full-length “Various Positions” (2022), mixed in part by John Fryer, with mastering by Eric Oehler. The project blends synthrock, EBM and industrial elements.
