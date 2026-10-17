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Italy-based industrial rock project Noir Addiction released the single “Foreplay” on October 15, 2026, through 411 Music Group. The track reworks a song Sonny Lanegan wrote years before Noir Addiction existed; an earlier version was featured in Marvel’s “Iron Fist,” Season 2, Episode 5, but was never officially released until now.

Built around a dense, persistent electronic beat, “Foreplay” pairs its rhythm with lyrics that move between desire, disillusionment and emotional detachment. Lanegan revisited the song and reworked it for Noir Addiction after years as unreleased material.

On the band’s Bandcamp page, Noir Addiction wrote: “This track was featured in the TV series Iron Fist (Marvel) Season 2 – Episode 5. It was never officially released, so we decided to give it the Noir Addiction touch and finally make it available.”

<a href="https://noiraddiction.bandcamp.com/track/foreplay" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Foreplay by NoirAddiction</a>

“Foreplay” was written, produced and performed by Lanegan, who handles vocals, guitars, synthesizers and programming on the track. It was mixed and mastered by La Fucina Studio in Italy and recorded in Los Angeles. The single runs 3 minutes 35 seconds and is available to stream and download on Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music.

“Foreplay” follows a run of 2026 releases for Noir Addiction: the singles “Serve Me Some Crime” (March 20), “How She’s Got It” (May 8) and “Money for the Honey” (June 19), followed by the six-track EP “Pretty Things Don’t Last” on July 16 through SoulPunx Records. “Foreplay” marks Noir Addiction’s first release through 411 Music Group.

About Noir Addiction

Noir Addiction is an Italy-based industrial rock and alternative rock project founded by Sonny Lanegan, a musician and producer previously known as the singer-songwriter behind “White Pulp” and co-founder of “The Dead Good,” both based in Los Angeles. Songs Lanegan wrote during that period were licensed for American television, including “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Iron Fist” and “Z Nation”.

After a period focused on licensing work and studio production, Lanegan launched Noir Addiction and reconnected with Nessie Zorba, a former bandmate from PostHuman with whom he had toured Europe. Roberto Catanzaro later joined on drums.

Noir Addiction debuted with the single “Chemical Bride” on June 27, 2025, followed by “Lust of the Flesh” in August 2025 and the 11-track debut album “Decadent Desire” on September 9, 2025, which featured Richard Christ on vocals alongside Lanegan, Zorba and Catanzaro. The band also released a cover of Depeche Mode’s “I Feel You” in 2025.

By March 2026, the earlier lineup had split over a “difference in vision,” and Noir Addiction continued as a project fronted by Lanegan. The band signed to SoulPunx Records, the Berlin label founded in 2017 by Konstantin Dellos, and released the singles “Serve Me Some Crime,” “How She’s Got It” and “Money for the Honey” ahead of the EP “Pretty Things Don’t Last” on July 16, 2026. “Foreplay,” out October 15, 2026, is Noir Addiction’s first release through 411 Music Group.

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