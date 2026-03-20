Noir Addiction release ‘Serve Me Some Crime’ video & single

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Italy-based alternative-industrial rock act Noir Addiction have released the new single “Serve Me Some Crime” via the Berlin-based Soulpunx Entertainment label. The track arrives with an official video directed and edited by Jack Lucas Laugeni.

“’Serve Me Some Crime’ started from a really simple feeling: sometimes life gets too serious. Too structured. Too polite. The word “crime” in the song isn’t literal it’s more about breaking small, invisible rules. It’s about those moments when you don’t want to behave exactly how you’re expected to. A regular Sunday can feel predictable, almost scripted, and the song plays with the idea of shaking that up adding a bit of danger, irony, or mischief to something ordinary,” says frontman Sonny Lanegan.

And he adds: “At its core, the song is about freedom not the peaceful, inspirational kind, but the messy kind. The kind where you allow yourself to be contradictory, to not have it all figured out, to embrace a bit of chaos instead of pretending you’re always in control. It’s me saying: if life insists on being absurd, I might as well play along.”

“Serve Me Some Crime” is the first preview of “Pretty Things Don’t Last”, due on July 16. The single is available now on all platforms.

About Noir Addiction

Noir Addiction are an Italy-based industrial rock and alternative rock project built around Sonny Lanegan, a musician and producer whose earlier work included White Pulp and The Dead Good in Los Angeles. His music has been placed in film and television, including “Mozart in the Jungle”, “Iron Fist” and “Z Nation”.

After a period focused on licensing work and studio production, Lanegan launched Noir Addiction and reconnected with Nessie Zorba, a former bandmate from PostHuman. Later on Roberto Catanzaro was added on drums.shape.

Noir Addiction debuted with “Chemical Bride”, released on June 27, 2025, followed by “Lust Of The Flesh” in August 2025 and the 11-track debut album “Decadent Desire” on September 9, 2025. “Decadent Desire” featured Richard Christ on vocals, Sonny Lanegan on guitars, programming, backing vocals and production, Nessie Zorba on synthesizers and percussion, and Roberto Catanzaro on drums.

By March 2026, Noir Addiction was fronted by Sonny Lanegan as the previous lineup had split over a “difference in vision”.

The band also released a cover of Depeche Mode’s “I Feel You” in 2025.

The band is signed to Soulpunx, an independent record label and media production house founded in 2017 by music producer and film composer Konstantin Dellos.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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