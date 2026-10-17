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Norwegian ambient artist Arin Aksberg and Projekt Records founder Sam Rosenthal released the EP “Homecoming” on Projekt Records on October 16, 2026.

The six-track release gathers reinterpretations of Aksberg’s track “Homecoming,” originally featured on his 2024 album “Nordic Patterns.” Rosenthal added melodic lead synthesizer parts to the original before its 2024 release, and the pair later returned to the track, working individually to build five further versions. The tracklist runs “Homecoming (Edit),” edited by Rosenthal; “Å komme hjem,” reprocessed by Rosenthal; “Homecoming,” the original track, mixed by Aksberg; “A Return to Home,” reprocessed by Aksberg; “Homecoming (Nostos),” reprocessed by Rosenthal and featuring fellow Projekt artist Erik Wøllo on electric guitar; and “Å komme hjem (Half Speed),” a further rework by Rosenthal.

Aksberg, 27, lives in Alta, Norway, north of the Arctic Circle. Rosenthal, 60, lives in Portland, Oregon, and founded Projekt Records and Black Tape For A Blue Girl.

“Homecoming” is available on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://projektrecords.bandcamp.com/album/homecoming-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Homecoming by Arin Aksberg / Sam Rosenthal</a>

About Arin Aksberg and Sam Rosenthal

Arin Aksberg is a Norwegian ambient and drone artist based in Alta, who released the album “Nordic Patterns” on Projekt Records in early 2024. Sam Rosenthal is the founder of Projekt Records and of Black Tape For A Blue Girl, and has also recorded with vidnaObmana on the album “Terrace of Memories.” “Homecoming,” released October 16, 2026, is their first collaborative EP together.

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