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Spanish electronic music producer Nightcrawler released the concept album “Uranium 235” on November 5, 2026, on his own label Nightcrawler Music. The nine-track record is built around the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster and is available as a digital album and on CD in a 4-panel digipack, alongside a limited box edition of ten copies.

<a href="https://nightcrawler.bandcamp.com/album/uranium-235" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Uranium 235 by Nightcrawler</a>

A concept album built around Chernobyl

“Uranium 235” follows a narrative arc from the first signs of the disaster to its aftermath, structured to be heard from beginning to end rather than as individual tracks. The album moves through EBM, electro and dark techno rhythms, with industrial textures and more experimental passages marking its tenser passages. Nightcrawler produced, mixed and mastered the album himself at NC Sound Studio, his own studio, and the cover design is by George Gold Design, which also created the artwork for the 2025 Nightcrawler and Spammerheads collaboration “Ghostless.”

‘Uranium 235’ tracklisting

“Radiation” “Pripyat 1986” “System Lies” (feat. Carmilla Sioux) “Dosimeter” “Reactor 4” “Phase” “U-235” “Protocol AZ-5” (feat. Nghtly) “Evacuation”

Carmilla Sioux contributes to the production of “System Lies,” and Italian producer Nghtly collaborates on “Protocol AZ-5.”

‘System Lies’ video, and the album’s dystopian universe

Nightcrawler directed a new music video for “System Lies,” made with generative video techniques and centered on the control and manipulation of information. It is the second video from the album, following “Reactor 4,” which Side-Line covered when it preceded “Uranium 235” as the album’s lead single in September 2026. That video explores a dystopian post-nuclear city, moving from inside a power plant to its surrounding areas; “Uranium 235” places both videos, and all nine tracks, within the same imagined aftermath of the disaster.

“Uranium 235” is available to stream and download on Bandcamp and other digital platforms.

About Nightcrawler

Nightcrawler is a Spanish electronic music project active since 2011, working at the intersection of horror and sci-fi film scoring and darker electronic rhythms. The project’s catalogue includes the “Strange Shadows” EP and releases such as “Visionary” and “Metropolis,” and its April 2025 collaboration with Valencia-based EBM duo Spammerheads, “Ghostless.” “Uranium 235” is Nightcrawler’s first full concept album, following “Reactor 4” as its lead single.

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