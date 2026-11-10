Amulet releases “I am the Dark,” the first single from third album “The Dark,” produced by Christopher Hall of Stabbing Westward, with a new video.

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Washington, D.C. gothic rock band Amulet released “I am the Dark” on November 5, 2026, through Distortion Productions. The track is the first single from the band’s third studio album, “The Dark,” due April 30, 2027, and opens a planned six-single campaign ahead of it. Christopher Hall of Stabbing Westward produced the single, which also arrives in a Stabbing Westward remix.

<a href="https://amulettheband.bandcamp.com/album/i-am-the-dark" target="_blank" rel="noopener">I am the Dark by Amulet</a>

Gothic rock, darkwave and industrial electronics

“I am the Dark” opens on an organ melody before a deep bassline and drums set the track in motion, with thick gothic rock guitars and an organ flourish running beneath singer Stephanie Stryker’s lead vocal. Principal songwriter and multi-instrumentalist MJ Phoenix wrote the music; guitarist Bob Carr and drummer Billy Holler complete the band’s live lineup. Lyrically, the song gives depression and fear a vampiric shape, with images of burial and waking death standing in for the exhaustion of getting through an ordinary day.

A Stabbing Westward remix of “I am the Dark” recasts the song’s gothic rock instrumentation with industrial beats and synthesizers. Bandcamp pre-orders for both versions opened November 6, 2026, ahead of a wider release across streaming platforms on November 13, 2026.

‘I am the Dark’ video

Filmed by Illumination Media at Crescendo Studios and edited and styled by Stryker, the video places the band in a stark, near-monochrome studio setting, cutting between full-band shots and close views of Stryker in a crowned, corseted costume. Custom garments came from Angel’s House of Design Co., with her choker supplied by Cult of Asmodeus.

“I am the Dark” is available digitally on Bandcamp, with the album “The Dark” following on digital, CD and vinyl formats.

About Amulet

Amulet is a Washington, D.C. gothic rock band led by singer Stephanie Stryker and songwriter and multi-instrumentalist MJ Phoenix, joined live by guitarist Bob Carr and drummer Billy Holler. The band released its debut single “When Winter Comes” in December 2023 and signed to Distortion Productions in 2022. Amulet’s catalogue includes the 2024 album “Katharsis” and the 2025 remix EP “Purification,” which featured reworks by Interface and Tragic Impulse. “The Dark,” the band’s third album, continues its exploration of the supernatural as a language for emotional experience, opening with “I am the Dark” and its Christopher Hall-produced Stabbing Westward remix.

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