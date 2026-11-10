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English synth-pop duo Erasure released a remix of their single “Wings Of Love” by Ladytron on November 10, 2026, and confirmed a five-track CD single of the song for December 15 on Mute. The remix is the second piece of music drawn from Erasure’s forthcoming album “Radio!! Radio!!,” due March 12, 2027, and arrives alongside an update on the duo’s 2027 arena tour, which has now sold 100,000 tickets.

Ladytron’s remix of ‘Wings Of Love’

Ladytron‘s remix of “Wings Of Love” is available to stream and download across digital platforms. An official visualiser, built around the robot figure “Dolly” from the “Radio!! Radio!!” cover art, is streaming on YouTube. Ladytron appear as special guests on Erasure’s 2027 UK arena dates, and previously released a DJ Slow rework of “We Never Went Away” in 2024. Erasure has a history of commissioning remixes of its own singles, including a 2017 remix of “Love You To The Sky”.

‘Wings Of Love’ CD single, out December 15

Erasure will release “Wings Of Love” as a five-track CD single on December 15, the first in a planned series of CD singles from the “Radio!! Radio!!” album campaign. The CD includes two tracks exclusive to the format: an extended mix by producer Gareth Jones and a remix by Mute labelmate Miss Grit.

“Wings Of Love” CD single tracklisting: – “Wings Of Love” – “Wings Of Love” (Gareth Jones Extended Angel Mix) – “Wings Of Love” (Ladytron Remix) – “Wings Of Love” (Miss Grit Remix) – “Wings Of Love” (Radio Mix)

The single is aimed at members of the Erasure Information Service and will be sold through Lexer Music and Mute Bank, which ships to the UK, EU and North America. It will not be available from other retailers.

Erasure reported that 100,000 tickets have been sold for the 2027 “Radio!! Radio!!” tour of the UK and Europe, which runs from April 25 to May 28 with Ladytron as special guests on the UK and Ireland dates. The Cardiff opening night at Utilita Arena on April 25, both Leipzig shows at Haus Auensee on May 18 and May 19, and the Berlin date at Uber Eats Music Hall on May 24 are now sold out. Side-Line previously reported the full “Radio!! Radio!!” album, tracklisting and tour details when they were announced in September 2026.

About Erasure

Erasure are the English synth-pop duo of vocalist Andy Bell and instrumentalist Vince Clarke, formed in London in 1985 and signed to Mute Records. The duo marked 40 years since their 1986 debut album, “Wonderland,” in 2026. “Radio!! Radio!!,” their 20th studio album, is due March 12, 2027, and follows 2022’s “Day-Glo (Based on a True Story).” Side-Line’s earlier coverage has the duo’s recent reissue campaigns, solo projects and the album and tour announcement in full.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com