Grauzone Festival returns to The Hague on 12-14 February 2027 with Ladytron, She Past Away, Mareux, Cold Cave, Au Pairs, Iceage and Martin Dupont.

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There is a particular danger that comes with the growing popularity of underground music: the aesthetics that once represented artistic independence can gradually become a collection of recognisable sounds, familiar silhouettes and carefully maintained expectations. The more established a scene becomes, the easier it is to confuse loyalty to its history with the obligation to keep repeating it. Grauzone Festival has spent more than a decade exploring a different possibility, bringing together musicians whose work is connected by curiosity and experimentation rather than by a strict definition of what dark or alternative music should sound like.

Returning to The Hague, Netherlands, from February 12 to 14, 2027, Grauzone will once again transform the city centre into a meeting place for post-punk, darkwave, experimental electronics, industrial music, art and performance. The announced programme is exceptionally extensive, combining artists whose careers reach back to the origins of post-punk with contemporary musicians exploring the boundaries of electronic composition, guitar music and underground culture.

The festival was founded in 2013 by Natasja Alers and Marc Emmerik, initially taking place at Amsterdam’s Melkweg before moving to The Hague. Its beginnings were rooted in a straightforward frustration: many of the musicians they admired rarely performed in the Netherlands, while the existing concert landscape offered relatively few opportunities to bring different strands of underground culture together.

When I spoke with Natasja and Marc in 2024, Natasja recalled the influence of Berlin’s post-punk and darkwave scene during her studies at the Weissensee Academy of Art. After returning to the Netherlands, she began organising performances by artists including Lebanon Hanover and Linea Aspera, eventually developing the idea of a festival with Marc. Even the name Grauzone emerged from that desire to create a space between established categories. The intention was to accommodate music, visual art, film and performance within a shared cultural environment, without treating any one discipline as secondary.

Marc explained that their programming involved constant research, conversations and a sometimes complicated process of combining established performers with artists representing newer developments. That philosophy remains apparent in the 2027 lineup, where historically important names appear alongside projects that are still developing their artistic identities.

Grauzone 2027: Ladytron, She Past Away, Mareux and Martin Dupont

Among the major names announced are Ladytron, marking the group’s return to the Netherlands after almost twenty years. The British electronic group helped shape the early-2000s relationship between synthpop, electroclash and darker alternative music, developing a distinctive balance of melodic precision, detached vocal delivery and sharp electronic arrangements. Songs such as “Seventeen” and “Destroy Everything You Touch” remain important reference points, while their 2026 album “Paradises” demonstrates that the group’s artistic trajectory extends well beyond the period with which they are most frequently associated.

The Turkish duo She Past Away represent another influential development in contemporary darkwave. Their austere guitar lines, insistent bass patterns, sombre Turkish-language vocals and unmistakable rhythmic character have attracted an international following while retaining a sound rooted in post-punk’s more introspective traditions. Alongside them, Mareux brings a more sensual approach to electronic melancholy, combining darkwave atmospheres with synthpop melodies and an immediate appeal to the dancefloor. His success with “The Perfect Girl” introduced his music to a much broader audience, although his catalogue reveals a more varied relationship with electronic pop.

For listeners interested in the genre’s earlier history, Martin Dupont are among the programme’s most intriguing names. Emerging from Marseille’s experimental scene in the early 1980s, the French group developed an unusual combination of minimal electronics, saxophone, unconventional arrangements and highly individual vocal expression. Their work occupied a territory that never fitted comfortably into the conventional categories of synthpop or post-punk, which makes their presence at Grauzone especially appropriate.

Another important historical connection comes through Au Pairs, the influential Birmingham post-punk group led by Lesley Woods. Their 1981 album “Playing With A Different Sex” remains a striking example of how political and feminist perspectives could be articulated through rhythmically inventive music drawing on punk, funk and experimental rock. The revived lineup, featuring musicians associated with Big Joanie, Pere Ubu and the Thurston Moore Group, brings that legacy into a contemporary context.

Danish band Iceage add another dimension to the programme, having developed from the urgency of their early punk recordings towards more elaborate songwriting incorporating art rock and darker, more atmospheric arrangements. Their inclusion connects Grauzone’s electronic and post-punk interests with a more volatile tradition of guitar-driven experimentation.

Cold Cave to perform ‘Cremations’ in Europe for the first time

One of the festival’s notable announcements concerns Cold Cave, who will present a special solo performance of “Cremations.” Rather than another concert devoted to the project’s better-known synthpop material, founder Wes Eisold will revisit the earliest Cold Cave recordings, collected under that title in 2009. The material documents a period when his music occupied a rawer territory between industrial electronics, noise, shoegaze and primitive synth composition, before the project developed its more recognisable melodic character.

Following a small number of performances in the United States, Grauzone will host the first European presentation of this special “Cremations” set. For an audience familiar primarily with Cold Cave’s later work, it offers an opportunity to encounter the project’s formative experiments and the artistic decisions that eventually guided its evolution.

Electronic and punk programme

The electronic programme is equally substantial. French producer The Hacker, one of the central figures in the development of electroclash and contemporary electro, will perform with Swedish musician Rein. Their collaborative album “We Come Alive,” released in 2026, brings together elements of EBM, darkwave and electro, combining The Hacker’s formidable command of electronic rhythm with Rein’s forceful vocal presence and interest in the physical energy of body music.

Curses, meanwhile, will appear with a full live band, expanding the guitar-driven, romantic and occasionally theatrical qualities of his dark electronic compositions. Dina Summer, the Berlin-based collaboration between Local Suicide and Kalipo, bring their own combination of electroclash, Italo-disco and new wave. Their recent mini-album “Children Of The Night” explores a darker musical palette, incorporating the influence of gothic culture into the trio’s characteristic understanding of electronic songwriting and club rhythms.

Australian producer Buzz Kull approaches electronic music from a different angle, bringing coldwave melodies, mechanical percussion and emotionally distant vocals into arrangements that are both hypnotic and highly danceable. Rosa Anschütz occupies a more atmospheric territory, moving between avant-pop, electronics and introspective songwriting, while Laura Krieg brings a sharper, politically conscious approach to synth-punk and minimal electronic composition.

The lineup also features Unhuman & Petra Flurr, whose aggressive electronic performances draw on the physical intensity of EBM, industrial techno and punk. Ghost Cop, Mothermary, Grenzkontrolle, Night In Athens, Mercy Girl, Aux Animaux and Josephine Olivia extend the programme across different expressions of dark electronics, contemporary goth and post-punk. Together with Istanbul-based Jakuzi, whose Turkish-language synthpop has acquired a distinctive international identity, and Ductape, who approach darkwave through a combination of melancholic melodies and forceful rhythms, they demonstrate how widely these musical influences have travelled.

There is also considerable emphasis on artists whose work challenges the idea that an underground festival must remain within the familiar boundaries of guitars, synthesizers and drum machines.

American composer Kelly Moran, for instance, brings the possibilities of the prepared piano into the programme. Her music explores resonance, repetition and the transformation of acoustic sound through electronic processes, creating elaborate compositions whose shimmering textures often conceal remarkable structural complexity.

Marissa Nadler offers another form of intimacy. Her compositions inhabit the territory between dark folk, gothic Americana, ambient music and dreamlike songwriting, with her unmistakable voice carrying narratives built from memory, loss and psychological ambiguity. Canadian musician Ora Cogan similarly moves between folk, psychedelic pop and gothic country, while approaching those traditions through her own distinctive vocal and compositional sensibility.

The experimental interests continue with Annie-Claude Deschênes, known for her work with Duchess Says, whose solo project combines synth-punk, minimal electronics and performance art. Zoe Heselton draws on folk, blues, flamenco and free jazz, creating an approach to songwriting that resists easy classification. Holy Motors, from Tallinn, bring a more dreamlike guitar atmosphere, with their slow-moving arrangements and spacious melodies offering another contrast to the electronic intensity.

Grauzone’s guitar-oriented programme is notable for its diversity. American group The Velveteers, making their Dutch debut, combine grunge, glam and punk with a powerful two-drummer setup, while New Zealand duo Earth Tongue explore heavy psychedelic rock through fuzzy guitars and forceful rhythmic arrangements. Cardiel, from Mexico, combine stoner rock, psychedelia, grunge and dub within a compact guitar-and-drums format.

The return of punk’s more confrontational traditions can be heard in Canadian group Béton Armé, whose French-language Oi! draws on political and working-class themes, and in the abrasive art-rock of American band Dana. Tube Alloys, Primitive Ring, Bande À Part, Saint Just, Beaks, Body Shop and The Woman further expand the guitar, electronic and post-punk spectrum, each approaching the relationship between rhythmic experimentation and alternative songwriting from a different direction.

The programme also includes Aurat, whose industrial electro-punk combines danceable electronic structures with Urdu-language vocals, and Theo Vandenhoff, whose appearance marks an important European opportunity for the Canadian artist. Villanelle, Zonbi, Katie Bitchcoin, Mye_Taai, She Can’t Afford Mascara and several additional artists illustrate the organisers’ continuing commitment to less predictable bookings and emerging underground talent.

Beyond the live performances, the festival’s late-night programme will feature Phase Fatale, presenting a special wave-oriented set, alongside Intergalactic Gary, Ofra and Esther Dune. Their different approaches to electronic music, ranging from obscure Italo-disco and electro to industrial rhythms and darkwave, should provide a complementary perspective on many of the sounds explored during the concerts.

GRAUKUNST: visual art, film and performance

Yet Grauzone’s identity has never depended exclusively on its musical programme. The festival’s expansion into The Hague allowed its founders to develop the interdisciplinary ambitions that had been present from the beginning. Rather than confining underground culture to a single venue, the event has gradually established connections with galleries, cinemas and other spaces throughout the city.

The GRAUKUNST exhibitions, film screenings, discussions and performance programme form a core part of that identity, encouraging connections between disciplines that often share artistic concerns but rarely receive equal attention at music festivals. Further details of the 2027 visual art, film and performance programme are still expected, alongside additional artist announcements.

During our earlier conversation, Natasja and Marc also emphasised the importance of the people who attend Grauzone. They described an audience drawn from different countries and cultural backgrounds, united less by adherence to a particular subculture than by openness, musical curiosity and the freedom to express individual identities.

The 2027 programme reflects that philosophy with considerable clarity. Ladytron and Martin Dupont represent different chapters of electronic music’s history; Cold Cave return to an earlier, noisier incarnation; Kelly Moran and Marissa Nadler open the programme towards entirely different acoustic and compositional possibilities. Around them, younger artists reinterpret familiar influences through their own cultural experiences, while the punk and experimental performers prevent the festival’s darker aesthetic from becoming too comfortable.

The most persuasive aspect of Grauzone is therefore not simply the number of important names on its poster, impressive though they are. It is the organisers’ willingness to place those names in contexts that encourage discovery, to connect the past with developing artistic ideas and to treat underground culture as something continually being created rather than a historical period to be faithfully reconstructed.

Event: Grauzone Festival 2027

Dates: February 12-14, 2027

Location: The Hague, Netherlands

Tickets: early bird and regular weekend passes are sold out; late weekend tickets, including a young-persons rate (up to 25 years), remain available through the official festival website

Website: Grauzone Festival

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.