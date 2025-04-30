Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Spanish electronic producer Nightcrawler has joined forces with Valencia-based EBM duo Spammerheads for the release of “Ghostless“. The new industrial-driven Nightcrawler and Spammerheads powered single is available now via Nightcrawler Music.

The track marks their first official collaboration and is Nightcrawler’s first major release since 2024.

According to the artists, “Ghostless” targets “spectacle-driven culture, hollow media figures, and the mechanisms of control that keep society passive and obedient”. The release is described as both “a protest and a purge”.

“Ghostless” was written and produced jointly by Nightcrawler and Spammerheads. Mixing and mastering were completed at NC Sound Studio. The cover artwork was created by George Gold Design.

About Nightcrawler and Spammerheads

Nightcrawler is a Spanish electronic music producer known for his darkwave, synthwave, and cinematic-inspired sound. He began releasing music in the early 2010s and gained attention with his 2014 album “Strange Shadows”. Nightcrawler has since collaborated with a wide range of artists and remixers across the dark electronic music scene.

Spammerheads is an electronic body music duo from Valencia, Spain, formed in the 2010s. The group is known for their politically charged lyrics, minimalist production, and strong DIY aesthetic. Their work often blends early industrial, EBM, and punk electronics.

Nightcrawler and Spammerheads co-wrote and produced “Ghostless” as a stand-alone collaboration.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

