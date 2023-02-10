New Depeche Mode single ‘Ghosts Again’ is not bad at all, we mean it

Out today is the newest Depeche Mode single “Ghosts Again”, a 3:58 minute strong track which has a more poppy feeling compared to what the band has produced in the past few years. The single would have been a perfect fit for “Playing the angel” – the band’s last good album for many fans – as it has the same drive and sound pallet as “Lilian”, “Precious” or “Nothing’s impossible”.

The accompanying video was directed by Anton Corbijn and is equally a rather dark visual representation.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey Your donation will make a difference.



Your donation will make a difference.

The single is the first one released from the band’s 15th studio album “Memento Mori” which will be out on March 17th. Depeche Mode’s 15th studio album “Memento Mori” was produced by James Ford and Marta Salogni. In case you might have forgotten James Ford produced the band’s previous album “Spirit”.

Below are a few formats for the new album which will please the collector’s especially because there is a cassette version too (imagine we had written this 20 years ago…).

Here’s the single on Spotify.

And here is the official video as directed by Anton Corbijn.

And for the fans, here’s a brand new remix too.