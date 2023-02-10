Negative Gain Productions and Gothic Cruise Present: ‘Destination: New Orleans’
Negative Gain Productions has partnered with Gothic Cruise to celebrate their 25th anniversary with the “Destination: New Orleans” event. The festival will take place on August 25 – 26. There will be two nights of live music and entertainment and up to four days of organized daytime activities, hang outs and after-parties. Tickets can be bought here.
Friday, August 25th at Santos (Doors at 8:00, Bands at 9:30)
- Astari Nite
- Wire Spine
- Carrellee
- Total Chroma
Saturday, August 26th at House Of Blues (Doors at 5:00, Bands from 5:45 – 1am)
- Ivardensphere
- DSTR
- ESA
- Bestial Mouths
- Curse Mackey
- Josie Pace
- Order Of The Static Temple
- Panic Priest
- Aeon Rings
Weekend packages are available through the Gothic Cruise and include: hotel, both NGP showcases and fun New Orleans activities (cemetery walk, riverboat lunch, meet and greet dinner). Gothic Cruise will also be giving away a free cabin on the 2024 Gothic Cruise at the House of Blues showcase.
