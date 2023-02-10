Negative Gain Productions and Gothic Cruise Present: ‘Destination: New Orleans’

Negative Gain Productions has partnered with Gothic Cruise to celebrate their 25th anniversary with the “Destination: New Orleans” event. The festival will take place on August 25 – 26. There will be two nights of live music and entertainment and up to four days of organized daytime activities, hang outs and after-parties. Tickets can be bought here.

Friday, August 25th at Santos (Doors at 8:00, Bands at 9:30)

Astari Nite

Wire Spine

Carrellee

Total Chroma

Saturday, August 26th at House Of Blues (Doors at 5:00, Bands from 5:45 – 1am)

Ivardensphere

DSTR

ESA

Bestial Mouths

Curse Mackey

Josie Pace

Order Of The Static Temple

Panic Priest

Aeon Rings

Weekend packages are available through the Gothic Cruise and include: hotel, both NGP showcases and fun New Orleans activities (cemetery walk, riverboat lunch, meet and greet dinner). Gothic Cruise will also be giving away a free cabin on the 2024 Gothic Cruise at the House of Blues showcase.