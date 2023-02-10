The Northern Territories release first new song in 25 years: ‘Love Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’

Out today via Warsaw Recordings is the all new single “Love Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” by the Swedish band The Northern Territories. It’s the band’s first new song in 25 years.

The Northern Territories is an electronic music project from Sweden. It was started in Uppsala in 1992 by John Alexander Ericson (vocals, instruments and electronics) and Stefan Sääf (vocals and electronics). Their first two releases came out on the German label Machinery Records. Later their music became more guitar influenced.

The song “Love Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” is a Vero melodic and extremely well-produced ballad. You can check it out below.