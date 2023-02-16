Depeche Mode performs 4 tracks at French Taratata TV-show including 2 new songs, ‘Ghosts Again’ and ‘Wagging Tongue’

Depeche Mode has performed four songs in front of an audience for the French television program Taratata on February 14th. The show was recorded for later broadcast on 24 March 2023, the same day “Memento Mori” will be released.

All uploads of footage recorded during the performance, whether it was on Reddit or YouTube, were promptly taken down but the performance is circulating in private chat groups.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey Your donation will make a difference.



Your donation will make a difference.

The setlist of the TV performance:

Ghosts Again Wagging Tongue Precious Personal Jesus

“Memento Mori” is the upcoming fifteenth studio album by Depeche Mode set to be released on 24 March 2023, through Columbia and Mute. The album was produced by James Ford and Marta Salogni. It was preceded by the single “Ghosts Again” and will be the first Depeche Mode studio album to be released after the death of co-founder and keyboardist Andy Fletcher on 26 May 2022.

Although work on the album began prior to Fletcher’s death, Dave Gahan stated in an interview with NME that Fletcher did not record any material for the album. The album will be promoted by a Memento Mori tour.

This is the track list of the album. All tracks are written by Martin L. Gore, except where noted.

My Cosmos Is Mine (Martin L. Gore) Wagging Tongue (Martin L. Gore, Dave Gahan) Ghosts Again (Martin L. Gore, Richard Butler) Don’t Say You Love Me (Martin L. Gore, Butler) My Favourite Stranger (Martin L. Gore, Butler) Soul with Me (Martin L. Gore) Caroline’s Monkey (Martin L. Gore, Butler) Before We Drown (Dave Gahan, Peter Gordeno, Christian Eigner) People Are Good (Martin L. Gore) Always You (Martin L. Gore) Never Let Me Go (Martin L. Gore) Speak to Me (Dave Gahan, Marta Salogni, Christian Eigner, James Ford)

Here’s already a live performance in Paris on the program Quotidien with Yann Barthès with “Ghost Again”.