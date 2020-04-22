Swedish electro act Neurobash return with brand new album ‘2K2X’

The Swedish electro act Neurobash returns with a brand new album entitled “2K2X” after last years retrospective singles. The fresh 11 track album has been released on all major digital platforms via Dose Response Recordings. A 14 track special edition with additional mixes is also available exclusively on Bandcamp.

This is the band’s first own studio album for almost five years. Style wise Neurobash delivers a combination of EBM and dark electro with touches of industrial music.

Electro beats from Southern Sweden

The band was originally founded on 1 July 2004 in Southern Sweden. Neurobash today are Ewan “Ober” Kelley on vocals and synths and Patrick “G-Nome” Nelson on electronics. Over the years, the band has collaborated with many artists active in different fields of art and a great number of musicians. Neurobash has released albums and songs together with electronic music pioneer Ralph Lundsten, Kenji Siratori and producer and experimental artist Yamo Kawaiah.

They also made some excellent remixes for Essence Of Mind, Virgins O.R. Pigeons, I:Scintilla, Unitary, Helalyn Flowers and Finkseye. Front man Ober has also released a few singles as a solo artist (as Oberfunker) via Aeongate Music.

