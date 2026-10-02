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On 1 October 2026, Nachtmahr chose Poland to open the longest and largest tour in the project’s history: three consecutive club dates in Wrocław, Poznań and Warsaw, with Cygnosic and Bagger 258 joining the opening run before IMPERIVM continues further across Europe. When Thomas Rainer and I spoke ahead of the tour, he admitted that beginning in Poland had originally been a logistical decision, but previous experience with Polish audiences made it an unexpectedly appropriate one. A new programme inevitably introduces a degree of uncertainty, and he expected the energy of the Polish crowd to remove it very quickly. Wrocław supplied a fairly emphatic confirmation.

Three bands approached electronic physicality from markedly different directions, yet there was no weak transition between them. Bagger 258 worked through blunt rhythmic force, aggressive vocals and a very direct relationship with the dancefloor; Cygnosic loosened that geometry into something darker, broader and more fluid; Nachtmahr then inherited a room already fully activated and pushed it into a much less orderly state. The evening did not feel like a headliner plus obligatory support. Its construction mattered.

And Wrocław really is being spoiled this autumn. The number of strong dark-electronic, industrial and gothic concerts passing through the city has reached the point where they are beginning to form a genuine season rather than a handful of unrelated bookings. This was another very persuasive addition.

Bagger 258

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I should already have seen Bagger 258 at the NCN Warm-Up this year, but unfortunately missed them there, so Wrocław finally gave me the chance to catch up. It took very little time to understand what I had missed.

The Augsburg duo, Nico von der Eisenmühle and Tim “Hacke” Schmelzer, released their debut album “Aufwärts gehts bergab” in February 2026. Its language places them firmly inside EBM: Arbeiterwut, Funktion, Kontrolle!, Werkshalle 4, “Körperkommando“, Schicht im Schacht. Machinery, work, discipline and repetitive physical action are everywhere in the imagery, while Nachtmahr themselves contributed a remix of “Werkshalle 4” to the record.

Live, however, Bagger 258 were far more interesting than a catalogue of genre references might suggest. Their greatest strength was immediacy. The beats came down hard and square, the vocals had real abrasion to them, and yet the performance never became rigid. There was too much visible enjoyment onstage for that. The music was aggressive, but the aggression kept converting itself into movement.

There is a considerable difference between performing the visual grammar of old-school EBM and actually making a room respond to it. Bagger 258 did the latter. The pulse was almost mechanically regular, but the communication around it was human, animated and frequently playful. They were not protecting a historical form. They were using it.

For an opening band, they also did exactly what an opening band should do without ever seeming subordinate to what followed. The audience did not require a long negotiation before deciding whether it was ready to move. Bagger 258 established that physical vocabulary almost immediately, and by the end of the set the room had already shifted from people waiting for the main act into people actively participating in the evening.

Rainer had told me before the tour that the right support band changes the condition in which a headliner encounters its audience. If someone else has already brought the room to a certain level, you do not have to begin from zero. Bagger 258 made the point rather convincingly. Absolute knockout.

Cygnosic

Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil

Cygnosic changed the type of pressure rather than reducing it. The Athens project of Georgios Psaroudakis has a long history within dark electro, with Psaroudakis writing, performing and producing the material himself. “Demystify”, released in 2023, was Cygnosic’s seventh full-length album, while 2025’s “Theorem” reconstructed existing Cygnosic pieces through metal arrangements and showed how naturally heavier structures can sit inside the project’s electronic identity.

That breadth could be felt live. Compared with the harder edges of Bagger 258, Cygnosic sounded more fluid and spacious, but describing it simply as “gentler” would undersell what was happening. The force had merely changed direction. Instead of striking repeatedly at the centre, the arrangements seemed to spread across the room, gathering weight through layers, melody and continuity.

There was more air inside the music and more room for individual elements to develop. The rhythms still carried the performance, but the relationship between rhythm and atmosphere was different. Movement became less regimented, more continuous. The set could be forceful without constantly attacking.

That made Cygnosic particularly effective in the middle position. Bagger 258 had already established the body as the evening’s main point of communication; Cygnosic kept the body engaged while changing how it moved. The result was dynamic, dark and surprisingly graceful. It also prevented the three-band bill from becoming three variations on the same impact.

By the time Cygnosic finished, the audience was still physically engaged but had travelled through a noticeably different emotional texture, leaving Nachtmahr with exactly the kind of room Thomas Rainer had spoken about before the tour: warmed up, responsive and ready to be pushed considerably further.

Nachtmahr

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When Thomas Rainer and I spoke for Side-Line in August, much of our conversation circled around a contradiction at the centre of Nachtmahr live. The project’s visual language is built from command, discipline, uniforms, hierarchy, severity and theatricalised authority. Producing that world requires enormous control: sound, lighting, costumes, movement, timing and musicianship all have to function together. Yet the result Nachtmahr seeks from the audience is almost the exact opposite. The crowd is invited to abandon restraint, surrender to rhythm and lose control inside something that has been very carefully controlled on its behalf.

For Rainer, the construction starts with the songs themselves. As he told me then, “The setlist is the script for the movie we present every night on tour.”

The first IMPERIVM show gave that sentence a much more concrete meaning. The album, released on 26 June 2026 through Trisol, develops methods Rainer had already begun testing on “Verboten!” rather than simply applying another layer of production to an established Nachtmahr template. In our interview, he described Verboten! not as the end point of an evolution but as the record that established the method for what followed. IMPERIVM takes that logic further while retaining the project’s unmistakable rhythmic and visual identity.

Onstage, however, theory disappears very quickly behind physical action.

Thomas Rainer commands a room in a way relatively few performers can. That is not simply another way of saying that he is charismatic. What impressed me was how actively he reads the response in front of him. A gesture produces a reaction; he catches that reaction and sends it back, larger. The next rhythmic hit strengthens it again. The relationship becomes circular rather than one-directional.

In Wrocław, that feedback loop escalated with remarkable speed. The entire live formation is central to why it works. Nachtmahr no longer reads as one central figure surrounded by secondary decoration. There are several simultaneous points of attention across the stage, and the movement between them gives the performance much of its tension. The musicians maintain the structural discipline, while the women in the production are integral to the stage language rather than simply ornamental additions.

Their choreography, posture and interaction reinforce Nachtmahr’s play with authority and submission. They contribute to the sense of order, but also to its deliberate instability. The more precisely the stage is arranged, the more excessive the activity in front of it can become.

And the audience went completely wild.

Not “wild” merely because people were dancing hard. What happened was cumulative. The room became denser at the front, hands were constantly raised, bodies moved forward, and the separation between active participants and passive spectators progressively disappeared. Every successful exchange with the stage seemed to authorise a larger response.

That is why “madness” is both tempting and slightly inadequate as a description. The apparent madness had an architecture. It was being built.

Rainer had explained in our interview that his band and crew remove much of the need for conscious control once he is onstage, allowing him to respond instinctively and become absorbed in the energy coming back from the room. He wanted the same for the audience: a framework reliable enough that people could safely lose themselves inside it. “I have a wonderful band and crew who take the need for control out of my hands, so I can completely let go onstage and simply become one with the energy of the crowd.”

Wrocław demonstrated exactly what he meant. Bagger 258 and Cygnosic had already brought the audience a considerable distance. Nachtmahr did not have to spend the opening part of the set manufacturing involvement. They could begin by directing something already in motion. From there, the room became increasingly feral.

One of the most striking aspects of a Nachtmahr show remains this gap between what the imagery appears to promise and what the live experience actually produces. Onstage there is hierarchy, command and discipline; in front of it, the effect is strangely collective. The imagery separates roles, while the music dissolves them. People move together. The stricter the construction onstage became, the less restrained the audience appeared.

And in the middle of all that force came one of the evening’s most delicate moments. Thomas Rainer took time to remember Witek Kopytko, our colleague and a deeply valued member of the scene, who passed away earlier this year. He distributed tiny toy horses among people in the audience in Witek’s memory. It was a small, personal gesture, but precisely because nothing about it was inflated into spectacle, it carried real emotional weight.

For those of us who knew Witek, worked alongside him or simply shared this scene with him over the years, the moment briefly changed the emotional temperature of the room. The concert had been built around movement, control and physical intensity; suddenly there was space for affection and remembrance. It was a genuinely beautiful tribute to a colleague who is very much missed.

It also said something important about what these scenes actually consist of. Bands, promoters, journalists, photographers and audiences may occupy different roles at an event, but over years those roles begin to overlap into a community. Remembering one of its people in the middle of such a large production was not a detour from the evening. It belonged there.

When the music resumed, the contrast only made the final part of the set more pronounced. The machinery returned, the crowd returned to movement, but the evening had briefly revealed something much softer underneath it.

The setlist

Rainer’s description of the setlist as dramaturgy becomes particularly interesting when looking at the stage sheet from Wrocław. New IMPERIVM material was not placed into an isolated promotional block; it sat among songs from different periods of Nachtmahr’s catalogue. With the clearly crossed-out alternatives on the photographed sheet omitted, the visible running order was: Wer Wind sät, Keine Lieder, Weil ich’s kann!, Liebst du mich?, Tanzdiktator, Stärker als ihr Hass, Sirenen, Heile mich, Die Straße, Kampfbereit, Beweg dich!, “Mädchen in Uniform“, Unterwerfung, Der Schlaf, Katharsis.

Ending on “Katharsis” was especially fitting. By that stage, the idea had already been enacted physically for well over an hour.

Wrocław, and what comes next

There was something especially satisfying about watching all of this happen here. Wrocław has been remarkably well served by dark music this autumn, and the concentration of good bookings is beginning to change the rhythm of the city’s scene. It matters that international industrial, EBM, darkwave and gothic artists are not simply appearing as occasional exceptions but arriving regularly enough for audiences to develop continuity between events.

That continuity is important because nights like this depend on difference as much as similarity. Bagger 258 took familiar EBM mechanics and made them feel immediate, aggressive and highly physical rather than nostalgic. Cygnosic widened that physicality into something more fluid, melodic and atmospheric. Nachtmahr then absorbed everything accumulated during the previous sets and used it as raw material for a performance based on reciprocal escalation.

The Polish IMPERIVM opening continues with Poznań at Pod Minogą on 2 October and Warsaw at VooDoo Club on 3 October, before the tour moves on internationally.

Audience in Wrocław

Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil

About Nachtmahr, Cygnosic and Bagger 258

Bagger 258 are an Augsburg-based German EBM duo formed by Nico von der Eisenmühle and Tim “Hacke” Schmelzer. Their debut album “Aufwärts gehts bergab” was released in February 2026 and includes remixes by Nachtmahr, NordarR and Menticide; Side-Line covered the album in a March 2024 interview with the duo.

Cygnosic is the Athens-based dark-electro project of Georgios Psaroudakis. “Demystify” appeared in 2023 as the project’s seventh full-length album, while 2025’s “Theorem” revisited Cygnosic compositions through metal arrangements without abandoning the project’s electronic core. Side-Line first covered the Nachtmahr connection in 2019, when Cygnosic toured with Nachtmahr and labelmates C-lekktor behind the “Epiphany” LP.

Nachtmahr, founded by Austrian musician Thomas Rainer in 2007, has developed a distinctive language around hard electronic rhythm, theatrical authority, confrontation, discipline and increasingly broad stylistic freedom. IMPERIVM is the latest stage of that development, while the current tour is the largest and longest undertaken under the Nachtmahr name.

The Wrocław opening showed how carefully the three-band construction worked: Bagger 258 established the body, Cygnosic changed the way it moved, and Nachtmahr took control of what had already been set in motion. By the end, the contradiction Thomas Rainer and I had discussed before the tour, extreme control on one side of the stage and deliberate surrender on the other, no longer needed explaining. It was visible everywhere in the room.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.