October 2, 2026

Twin Ritual follows ‘Suffocate’ with ‘Just Like A Vampire’, out 9 October

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 2, 2026

San Diego synthpop band Twin Ritual releases “Just Like A Vampire” on 9 October 2026, independently, six weeks after “Suffocate”.

Twin Ritual band photo
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San Diego synthpop band Twin Ritual will release the single “Just Like A Vampire” on 9 October 2026. The track is self-released and arrives six weeks after “Suffocate”, issued on 28 August 2026. The song has not yet been posted to Bandcamp, Spotify or YouTube.

Related newsTwin Ritual release 'Suffocate', their first new single since 2023

Hannah Mahute sings lead on the track. Anthony Ramirez, also of Glass Spells, plays synthesizers and drums, and Antonio Estrada plays guitars. In the pitch sent to Side-Line, Ramirez described the single as combining “melodic guitars, analogue synths and upbeat drums” under Mahute’s vocals.

“Just Like A Vampire” follows “Suffocate”, Twin Ritual’s previous single.

About Twin Ritual

Twin Ritual are a three-piece from San Diego, California: Hannah Mahute on vocals, Anthony Ramirez on synthesizers and drums, and Antonio Estrada on guitars. Ramirez also plays in Glass Spells, the San Diego synthpop project Side-Line has covered separately.

The band’s first single, “Angry”, appeared on 12 October 2017. The “Hand Through The Mist” EP followed on 9 February 2018. “Norma Jean” arrived as a single on 29 October 2019, and “Allie” on 5 May 2023.

“Suffocate” arrived on 28 August 2026, after a three-year gap. Twin Ritual has issued all of its releases independently, with no label credited.

No Discogs or Wikipedia entry exists for Twin Ritual. This chronology draws on the band’s Bandcamp catalog and prior press coverage.

“Just Like A Vampire” is Twin Ritual’s second single of 2026.

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