Cygnosic to launch ‘Epiphany’ LP in October and goes on tour with Nachtmahr and labelmates C-lekktor

Digital World Audio will be releasing 2 new albums on October 25 from Cygnosic and Technolorgy.

From Cygnosic we get the “Epiphany” digi2CD offering dark electro / harsh EBM. The release goes hand in hand with a massive European tour alongside Nachtmahr and labelmates C-lekktor. The band’s 6th studio album counts 12 tracks while the bonus CD holds 3 exclusive tracks: “Enemy”, “Still burning” and “The Walls”.

Here are the live dates for the band’s tour this Fall.

04.10. D-München – Backstage

05.10. D-Mannheim – MS Connexion

11.10. DK-Copenhagen – Lygten Station

12.10. D-Hamburg – Logo

13.10. D-Berlin – Nuke

18.10. D-Oberhausen – Kulttempel

19.10. D-Hameln – Autumn Moon Festival

25.10. D-Erfurt – From Hell

26.10. D-Dresden – Reithalle

01.11. CH-Zofingen – Oxil

02.11. GB-Sheffield – Corporation

08.11. A-Vienna – Multiversum

09.11. GB-London – Elektrowerkz

