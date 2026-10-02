The Pixel Rain releases “Glitching Sky,” the fourth and final advance single from debut album “A Sense of Danger,” out October 29, 2026.

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The Pixel Rain released “Glitching Sky” on October 2, 2026, the fourth and final advance single from the Southeast London act’s debut album, “A Sense of Danger,” due October 29 on Bandcamp, Spotify and other digital platforms. The track pushes vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Áron Siegler’s electronic side further forward, bringing futurepop and synthwave into the project’s established synthpop sound, with Siegler citing VNV Nation and Chvrches among the single’s reference points.

At the center of the song is a character retreating from an unfulfilling reality into a virtual world where he can construct a more powerful version of himself. Siegler extends the idea beyond any specific technology or platform to a broader comment on how people seek distraction from anxiety, disappointment and everyday life.

Siegler describes the retreat as carrying both sadness and absurdity:

“The idea came from thinking about someone whose real life isn’t giving them very much, so they retreat into a virtual world where they can be whoever they want to be. There’s something quite sad about that, but also something a little ridiculous, so I wanted the story to have both sides to it.

“I deliberately left the virtual world undefined because I think that kind of escape can take a lot of different forms. I’m certainly not outside of it myself. We all have things we disappear into when reality gets uncomfortable.

“The music is quite fast and energetic, but the song itself takes its time building. That seemed to fit the idea: you don’t necessarily notice yourself getting drawn further and further into these little distractions until they’ve started taking up much more of your life than you intended.”

The single arrives with a visualizer by Sophie Maria Vickers, built around the song’s virtual setting and digital imagery.

<a href="https://thepixelrain.bandcamp.com/album/glitching-sky" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Glitching Sky by The Pixel Rain</a>

On Bandcamp, “Glitching Sky” is bundled together with The Pixel Rain’s three earlier advance singles, “Last,” “A Sense of Danger” and “Sacrifice.” The single is also on Spotify and other major platforms.

About The Pixel Rain

The Pixel Rain is the solo project of vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Áron Siegler, originally from Hungary and now based in Southeast London. The project emerged from London’s underground scene with a self-titled debut EP in 2023, and mixes dark electronic and post-punk elements with guitar, electronics and industrial textures.

The Pixel Rain released the first single from its forthcoming debut album, “Last,” on June 19, 2026, with a video shot in Hungary in which Siegler was joined on screen by Balázs Fűr, András Melles, Máté Breier and Máté Király-Gyeőry. The singles “A Sense of Danger” and “Sacrifice” followed over the summer, each previewing the album further.

“Glitching Sky,” released October 2, 2026, is the fourth and final advance single before the debut album “A Sense of Danger” arrives on October 29, 2026. The album explores power, authority, consumerism and social unease through recurring post-apocalyptic and technological imagery.

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