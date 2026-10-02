October 2, 2026

CØLDSTAR signs to Town And Towers Records, releases ‘Last Night On Earth’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 2, 2026

Swiss duo CØLDSTAR releases “Last Night On Earth,” a darkwave and synthpop single, on 2 October 2026, its first release via Town And Towers Records.

CØLDSTAR "Last Night On Earth" single cover artwork
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Town And Towers Records has signed Swiss duo CØLDSTAR, releasing the band’s new single “Last Night On Earth” on 2 October 2026. The track is the Bern-based darkwave, synthpop and coldwave act’s first release on the Danish label.

“Last Night On Earth” follows a narrator watching Earth’s final hours from roughly seven hundred miles above the planet, aboard a spacecraft where the oxygen cycles mechanically and the view of the dying world shrinks to a reflection in glass. The lyrics state the moment directly: “The blue marble fades in a rear view of glass / I watch from the silence as centuries pass.” There is no rescue attempt in the story and no final message, only “a velvet curtain, and we’re not coming back.”

Dark synth layers, pulsing electronic rhythms and melancholic melodies carry the track’s icy, futuristic atmosphere. Town And Towers names VNV Nation and Black Nail Cabaret as reference points for that sound.

Recommend to fans of Solar Fake, Final Selection, Depeche Mode, Covenant and The Soft Moon.

CØLDSTAR’s ‘Last Night On Earth’ is the duo’s first release for Town And Towers Records

“Last Night On Earth” is out now as a digital single, also streaming via Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, SoundCloud and Tidal.

Town And Towers Records’ recent roster also includes deZeption, signed in 2024, and Hatif, whose album “Small States” arrived via the label in 2025.

About CØLDSTAR

Martin Baumann and Michael Freund record as CØLDSTAR from Bern, Switzerland, mixing darkwave, synthpop, coldwave and retro-futurist synth sounds. The duo’s songs use space and science-fiction imagery to address isolation, memory, technology, longing and human existence.

CØLDSTAR’s early releases included a 2021 cover of Nine Inch Nails‘ “Hurt.” The band built out its own catalogue with the “Coming Home” EP in 2023, then the debut album “CØSMIC DUST” in 2024 via Swiss Dark Nights, combining atmospheric electronics, synthpop melody and darker post-punk influences. Singles “Time Machine,” “Astronaut’s Lament,” “Last Dance” and “Post-Punk Robot” followed. “Post-Punk Robot” reached number 2 on the Deutsche Alternative Charts in 2026.

“Last Night On Earth” is the fifth single CØLDSTAR has issued since “CØSMIC DUST,” and the first through Town And Towers Records.

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