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German dark rock act Nachtfalter have released the new download single “Als du gingst” via Echozone. The track is taken from the band’s upcoming third album, “Still(Leben)”. The official video is out now as well.

Musically the song unites hymnic black metal and somber dark rock, with the voice of vocalist Tobias Serfling placed at the centre of the track.

The video for “Als du gingst” was produced in-house just like the video for “Bodenlos“.

About Nachtfalter

Nachtfalter are a German dark rock and gothic metal formation from Altenburg. The band was originally formed as a gothic metal duo in 2017 by Tobias Serfling and Tom Günzig.

The project released “was bleibt” as its debut album through Echozone/Soulfood in 2019. “Maschinenklang” was the first single from the album, followed by “Anderes Leben”.

The second album, “Abschied”, followed on March 1, 2024 as a digital release with a CD edition including a 12-page booklet. In 2026, The band announced the third album “Still(Leben)”. “Bodenlos” appeared as an earlier single and video from the album, followed by “Als du gingst” on April 30, 2026.

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