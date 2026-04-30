April 30, 2026

Nachtfalter release dark rock single ‘Als du gingst’ with new video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 30, 2026
Nachtfalter
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

German dark rock act Nachtfalter have released the new download single “Als du gingst” via Echozone. The track is taken from the band’s upcoming third album, “Still(Leben)”. The official video is out now as well.

Musically the song unites hymnic black metal and somber dark rock, with the voice of vocalist Tobias Serfling placed at the centre of the track.

The video for “Als du gingst” was produced in-house just like the video for “Bodenlos“.

About Nachtfalter

Nachtfalter are a German dark rock and gothic metal formation from Altenburg. The band was originally formed as a gothic metal duo in 2017 by Tobias Serfling and Tom Günzig.

The project released “was bleibt” as its debut album through Echozone/Soulfood in 2019. “Maschinenklang” was the first single from the album, followed by “Anderes Leben”.

The second album, “Abschied”, followed on March 1, 2024 as a digital release with a CD edition including a 12-page booklet. In 2026, The band announced the third album “Still(Leben)”. “Bodenlos” appeared as an earlier single and video from the album, followed by “Als du gingst” on April 30, 2026.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Nachtfalter

Nachtfalter release dark rock single ‘Als du gingst’ with new video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 30, 2026
Trianglecuts

Trianglecuts release dark-wave single and video ‘When Death Leaves’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 30, 2026
Black Tape for a Blue Girl announce limited 30th anniversary edition of 'Remnants of a deeper purity'

Black Tape for a Blue Girl announce limited 30th anniversary edition of ‘Remnants of a deeper purity’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 30, 2026
Robert Görl (DAF) and Sylvie Marks launch Görl with debut album 'Dark Silver Moon Light'

GÖRL – Interview with Robert Görl & Sylvie Marks

János Janurik April 30, 2026
The True Union

The True Union releases ‘Sleepwalk’ album featuring late Tony ‘IT’ Särkkä (Abruptum, Ophthalamia and Vondur)

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 29, 2026