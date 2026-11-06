Spankraght release ‘Killing Spree’ single

Belgian industrial metal act Spankraght released “Killing Spree”, the first single from the EP “God Please Kill Me”, with an animated video.

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Belgian industrial metal act Spankraght released “Killing Spree” on 6 November 2026, the first single from the upcoming EP “God Please Kill Me”, paired with an animated video.

“Killing Spree” follows the mental breakdown of someone overwhelmed by a daily stream of bad news and abuse of power. Bandleader Kevin Cools recorded, produced and mixed the track and also made the video; the EP was mastered by Sven Janssens of Left Red Hand.

Cools began writing the EP’s material in the summer of 2025, shortly after Spankraght’s album “Gonflez Mon Sac”. Two months after that release, longtime bassist Wim left the band after more than 20 years playing with Cools. Cools continued the new songs alone while recruiting guitarists Jeroen Lagae and Gianni Nys for a live lineup. “God Please Kill Me” is set for release in early 2027, with further tracks and videos due in the lead-up.

“God Please Kill Me” tracklist: “Killing Spree”, “A-Hole”, “Dominatrix”, “Shooting Stars”, “Scavenger”.

“Killing Spree” is available on streaming platforms.

About Spankraght

Spankraght is the industrial metal project of Belgian musician Kevin Cools, who handles vocals, guitars, electronics, programming and the band’s visuals and live props. The project released an EP in 2018, the album “Thou Shalt Drown In The Blood Of Thy Children” in 2020 and “Gonflez Mon Sac” in 2025. For the new EP “God Please Kill Me”, due in early 2027, Cools is joined live by guitarists Jeroen Lagae and Gianni Nys following bassist Wim’s departure from the band. “Killing Spree” is the EP’s first single.

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