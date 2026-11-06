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Here we welcome the debut album from the Polish-French duo One Must Forget. For this release, MK (Michał Kiełbasa) and vocalist EA draw inspiration from profound human—and, above all, psychological—processes, exploring the consequences of guilt and the paths it can lead us down.

Musically, the project evokes an Experimental approach reminiscent of the early 1980s, with strong echoes of SPK. This is far more than a mere reference; it is a genuine compliment. The album is varied, at times sounding somewhat archaic or improvised, yet it maintains a consistent underlying thread throughout. There is extensive experimentation and manipulation of sounds and effects, layered with Industrial textures and a dark, almost tormented Ambient atmosphere that borders on the Cinematic genre. The vocal elements, while never taking centre stage, add an essential dimension to the overall production.

I particularly appreciate the record’s vintage quality, which transports me back to the magic of the early 1980s. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Nature Of Mankind”:

https://ant-zen.bandcamp.com/track/nature-of-mankind

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com