N-Frequency – What I Say (EP – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: German formation N-Frequency released their official debut album “Signs Of Evolution” in 2020 and last year struck back with this totally new work featuring next to the title song three more songs and four remixes.

Content: N-Frequency moves on dealing with ‘classical’ Electro-Pop. The songs are easy listening pieces carried by catchy lyrics and strong leads. Nex to the “Club Version” of the title song they again asked Rob Dust to make a remix. Some passages remind me a bit of Elegant Machinery. Other remixes have been made by Mental exile and Technomancer while there’s also a remix of “Precious Live” (originally released at the debut album) by British formation Promenade cinema.

+ + + : It’s cool to get an EP featuring 4 different new songs plus a couple of remixes. The title song is a cool one -and especially the “Club Version”, which sounds a bit harder, but I prefer “I’m Not Sorry” for its elevating chorus while there are also cool sweeps and bleeps. Among the remixes I have a preference for the ‘power-pop’, boosted version of Technomancer.

– – – : This is a pleasant listening featuring cool songs -which is promising for the band’s next full length, but I can’t get away from the idea there’s nothing really new and original running through this work.

Conclusion: If you like typical, well-crafted Electro-Pop music you for sure are going to like this new N-Frequency work.

Best songs: ‘I’m Not Sorry”, “What I Say – Club Version”, “What I Say – Rob Dust’s New Single Mix”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/nfrequency.de

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690