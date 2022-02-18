Brand new j:dead EP ‘Vision of time’ out now via Infacted Recordings

Out today is the all new EP, “Vision of time”, by the electro act j:dead aka Jay Taylor. “Vision of time” comes after the release of the album “A Complicated Genocide” in early 2021. The EP holds 6 tracks and includes the single “I’ll wait” plus remixes by Lights of Euphoria and TeknoVore.

“Vision of time” will be released both digitally and physically with the physical edition featuring an additional 7 remixes from acts such as Rotersand, The Saint Paul, Nature of wires, Life Cried and Station Echo.

j:dead explains the concept around the EP: “It covers a range of situations and perspectives on time being the only thing we cannot change. Time itself can change things for the better, worse or for change’s sake.”

As “Vision of time” is released j:dead will already be in the final production stages of their 3rd release, expected to hit the streets in late 2022.

Jay Taylor created j:dead in 2019. After the first release of their song “Haunt” the project got signed to Infacted Recordings and released 2 further singles (“Feeding on me” and “A complicated genocide”) as well as a full length feature album (“A complicated genocide”).

You can check the release below.

<a href="https://jdeadband.bandcamp.com/album/vision-of-time-digital-and-physical-release">Vision of time (Digital and physical release) by J:dead</a>

Here’s the video for “I’ll wait”