Brand new j:dead EP ‘Vision of time’ out now via Infacted Recordings

February 18, 2022 bernard

Out today is the all new EP, “Vision of time”, by the electro act j:dead…
Brand new j:dead EP'Vision of time' out now via Infacted Recordings

Out today is the all new EP, “Vision of time”, by the electro act j:dead aka Jay Taylor. “Vision of time” comes after the release of the album “A Complicated Genocide” in early 2021. The EP holds 6 tracks and includes the single “I’ll wait” plus remixes by Lights of Euphoria and TeknoVore.

“Vision of time” will be released both digitally and physically with the physical edition featuring an additional 7 remixes from acts such as Rotersand, The Saint Paul, Nature of wires, Life Cried and Station Echo.

j:dead explains the concept around the EP: “It covers a range of situations and perspectives on time being the only thing we cannot change. Time itself can change things for the better, worse or for change’s sake.”

As “Vision of time” is released j:dead will already be in the final production stages of their 3rd release, expected to hit the streets in late 2022.

Jay Taylor created j:dead in 2019. After the first release of their song “Haunt” the project got signed to Infacted Recordings and released 2 further singles (“Feeding on me” and “A complicated genocide”) as well as a full length feature album (“A complicated genocide”).

You can check the release below.

Here’s the video for “I’ll wait”


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , , ,

You may have missed

Brand new j:dead EP 'Vision of time' out now via Infacted Recordings

Brand new j:dead EP ‘Vision of time’ out now via Infacted Recordings

February 18, 2022 bernard
Female-fronted dark pop duo Fatal Aim is back after 12 years and releases brand new single and video for 'Nevermind'

Female-fronted duo Fatal Aim is back after 12 years and releases brand new single and video for ‘Nevermind’

February 17, 2022 bernard
Industrial metal act California Condor has released a brand new video for the track 'Illuminator'

Industrial metal act California Condor has released a brand new video for the track ‘Illuminator’

February 17, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with Mirland: ‘I’m No Musical Snob’

February 16, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Irish indie electro act Phoeno launches excellent debut single 'Alive'

Irish indie electro act Phoeno launches excellent debut single ‘Alive’

February 16, 2022 bernard