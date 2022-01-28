Orange Sector – Alles Wird Gold (Album – Infacted Recordings)
Genre/Influences: EBM. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: “Alles Wird Gold” must be the thirteenth full length…
Genre/Influences: EBM.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: “Alles Wird Gold” must be the thirteenth full length album by German EBM formation Orange Sector. Lars Felker and Martin Bodewell have been joined by René Nowotny (AD:KeY, Rector scanner) since the previous album “Alarm” (2019).
Content: The sound of Orange Sector brings us back to the early hours of EBM; short and aggressive songs carried by solid bass lines and linear, danceable kicks. The alluring vocals sound like commanding people to dance.
+ + + : Orange Sector has been often linked to DAF, but more than ever before this opus sounds like being touched by the legacy of DAF. I heard the work as an ode to Gabi Delgado and I think wherever he is, he must be reassured EBM will never die. This work sounds like a great vintage production driven by short, but powerful songs. Next to the already familiar “Angstmann”, “Gold” is another terrific piece of EBM.
– – – : Orange Sector doesn’t reinvent EBM, but is it really necessary when you’ve the skills to compose such a great piece of kicking music. It’s just a pity the album is only featuring more or less 30 minutes of music.
Conclusion: “Alles Wird Gold” reminds us of the essence of EBM; no tricks, no complexity, but just hard-hitting songs to make you dance!
Best songs: “Gold”, “Angstmann”, “Fick Dich”, “The Work Is Done”, “Te Amo”.
Rate: 8½ .
Artist: www.facebook.com/OrangeSector
Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690
