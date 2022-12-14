Electro Spectre back with a Christmas gift to their fans

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange) In a series of new deluxe remasters released in December 2022, the Norwegian electro pop band Electro Spectre has released their complete back catalogue of albums from 2008 to 2019 in remastered deluxe versions: ‘Watch It All Turn’ (2009), ‘Dangerous Game’ (2012), ‘Bullets & Desert Blooms’ (2014), ‘Beautiful Lies’ (2016) and ‘A Man-Made Sun’ (2018).

The remasters also include the missing album ‘Pop Ghost’ from 2008. ‘Pop Ghost’ was initially redrawn from the official discography, as the band was not satisfied with the mixing of the album back in 2007. With proper restoration and mastering the album became available again in just a few days ago, including a lot of bonus track, sounding exactly how the band wanted them.

The remasters, all released the last couple of weeks, includes remixes by SnifferGod (Alex Møklebust / Zeromancer), Morganix, Technomancer, Mike Maximus, Nergaard, CAPA, Mudman, Apodyopsis, Anstalt, Sonny Sonance, Stanley Cupid, Mondträume, Martin Rudefelt and a lot more.

The “Disc 2” on the remasters are filled with previously unreleased bonus songs, including the Depeche Mode cover song ‘Fools’!

Hear all 165 tracks in this Electro Spectre – 2022 Super Deluxe Remasters playlist!