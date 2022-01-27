H/P – Liquid Mirrors (EP – BOREDOMproduct)

January 27, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop. Format: Digital. Background/Info: While awaiting the album of French Electro-Pop project H/P we…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: While awaiting the album of French Electro-Pop project H/P we get both previously released singles “Ultraviolin” and “Black Tea” together plus one exclusive song, which is the title track.

Content: Both songs stand for the sound approach of the French BOREDOMproduct label; retro-like Electro-Pop with analogue-like sound treatments and Electro-Wave driven melodies. Both songs have been also featured as “Extended”-edits while the bonus cut is an Experimental piece featuring French samplings.

+ + + : I like the analogue sound treatments running through this work, which especially on the title song “Liquid Mirror” reminds me of the genius sound treatments of Front 242 during their “Geography”-period. The 80s touch is omnipresent, but H/P first of all reveals a true talent to transpose retro-sounds into a refreshing and alluring piece of Electro-Pop. I also recommend listening to the ‘extended’ version of “Ultraviolin”.

– – – : It’s a typical 80s trick, but I’ve never been a huge fan of fade outs like the one used on “Ultraviolin”.

Conclusion: No doubt about it, this EP has awakened my curiosity to discover the album of H/P; this great, vintage Electro-Pop.

Best songs: “Ultraviolin – Extended”, “Liquid Mirror”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/hp.programma

Label: www.boredomproduct.fr / www.facebook.com/boredomproduct


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , ,

You may have missed

Morrissey accuses Johnny Marr of using his name as clickbait

Morrissey accuses Johnny Marr of using his name as clickbait

January 26, 2022 bernard
Suicide announce career spanning collection with unreleased tracks + Watch 'Frankie Teardrop (First Version)' film by Douglas Hart

Suicide announce career spanning collection with unreleased tracks + Watch ‘Frankie Teardrop (First Version)’ film by Douglas Hart

January 26, 2022 bernard
The bands that caused the bankrupcy of Factory Records: New Order and Happy Mondays

The bands that caused the bankruptcy of Factory Records: New Order and Happy Mondays

January 26, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Marilyn Manson to record new album, release expected for Valentine's Day 2017

New accusations against Marilyn Manson: ‘He started penetrating me during a sex scene’

January 26, 2022 bernard
Exclusive album stream 'Arcano Chemical' by post-punk act Datura

Exclusive album stream ‘Arcano Chemical’ by post-punk act Datura

January 26, 2022 bernard