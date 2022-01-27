H/P – Liquid Mirrors (EP – BOREDOMproduct)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop. Format: Digital. Background/Info: While awaiting the album of French Electro-Pop project H/P we…
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: While awaiting the album of French Electro-Pop project H/P we get both previously released singles “Ultraviolin” and “Black Tea” together plus one exclusive song, which is the title track.
Content: Both songs stand for the sound approach of the French BOREDOMproduct label; retro-like Electro-Pop with analogue-like sound treatments and Electro-Wave driven melodies. Both songs have been also featured as “Extended”-edits while the bonus cut is an Experimental piece featuring French samplings.
+ + + : I like the analogue sound treatments running through this work, which especially on the title song “Liquid Mirror” reminds me of the genius sound treatments of Front 242 during their “Geography”-period. The 80s touch is omnipresent, but H/P first of all reveals a true talent to transpose retro-sounds into a refreshing and alluring piece of Electro-Pop. I also recommend listening to the ‘extended’ version of “Ultraviolin”.
– – – : It’s a typical 80s trick, but I’ve never been a huge fan of fade outs like the one used on “Ultraviolin”.
Conclusion: No doubt about it, this EP has awakened my curiosity to discover the album of H/P; this great, vintage Electro-Pop.
Best songs: “Ultraviolin – Extended”, “Liquid Mirror”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/hp.programma
Label: www.boredomproduct.fr / www.facebook.com/boredomproduct
