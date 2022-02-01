Cyanbaal – Dark Reflections (Album – darkSIGN-Records)
Background/Info: “Dark Reflections” is the fourth self-released album by German project Cyanbaal. The project was set up in 2014 by ‘Master P.’ and has released four albums between 2019 and 2021.
Content: This work is clearly driven by good-old influences getting us back to 80s Electro-Wave. The songs are elementary, featuring dark and dreamy synth atmospheres mixed with slow, but bombastic rhythms. The vocals have something sterile, featuring male- and female backing vocals.
+ + + : The influences and global approach both are interesting, resulting in the great “Social Death”. This song is driven by more aggressive sequences and catchy lyrics. I also recommend listening to “Japanese Ghost Story” for its original sound treatments. The female (backing)-vocals add a cool -and also pretty 80s driven, touch to the work.
– – – : The production is based on rather simple and rudimentary songwriting. I don’t have anything against this approach, but a bit more elaboration would be suitable and a true bonus.
Conclusion: This work is mixing a few cool songs with forgettable passages. It might however appeal to Electro-Wave fans.
Best songs: “Social Death”, “Japanese Ghost Story”, “Séance – Vers. 2021”.
Rate: 6.
Artist & Label: www.facebook.com/Cyanbaal
