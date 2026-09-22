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Ms Xxan released the nine-track album “Make Yourself the Lie” on September 8, 2026, via VuMantra Records, available as a free, name-your-price download on Bandcamp. Ms Xxan performs the album’s spoken word poetry herself, processing her voice through synthesized effects and building the backing from dark ambient and noise-industrial soundscapes, with every credit on the record, from writing through final mix, going to her alone.

The album carries a content warning for strong and explicit lyrics; depression under present-day conditions runs through its themes, and the nine tracks grow steadily heavier as the sequence progresses: “make yourself the lie.”, “psychic break.”, “doctrine of harm.”, “dissociative parallels.”, “crossing over.”, “discontinuance.”, “disremember.”, “anhedonia.” and “hatchling.” The same material is also published in episode form as the “Ms Xxan” podcast, available on Apple Podcasts and Audiomack, and streams on SoundCloud alongside the Bandcamp release.

<a href="https://vumantra.bandcamp.com/album/make-yourself-the-lie" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Make Yourself the Lie by Ms Xxan</a>

About Ms Xxan

Ms Xxan writes and produces spoken word and industrial noise music from her current base in the Pacific Northwest, a home she plans to leave before long. “Make Yourself the Lie”, released September 8, 2026, is her album for VuMantra Records, a Berlin-based label founded by Vū (Vince Gagliardi) in 2019, who also records as The Nent and LAGÁN. VuMantra describes its output as “endarkening rhythms for dystopic sub-cultures”, with a catalog built on percussive, ritualistic and tribalistic electronic music. “Make Yourself the Lie” was written, performed, composed, produced and mixed entirely by Ms Xxan, and stands as her first release documented on the label alongside the parallel “Ms Xxan” podcast series carrying the same material.

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