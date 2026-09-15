MONO INC. released the single “Herzblut,” a cover of the 2002 Megaherz track, ahead of the “20 Years of Darkness” album on December 4, 2026.

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German dark rock band MONO INC. released the single “Herzblut” on September 14, 2026, a reinterpretation of the same-titled Megaherz track. It is the first single from the Hamburg band’s anniversary compilation “20 Years of Darkness,” due December 4, 2026 through NoCut/SPV.

Megaherz released the original “Herzblut” as a single in 2002. MONO INC.’s version keeps the German lyrics but rebuilds the track around cutting guitars and heavier rhythms, moving it toward the band’s own sound rather than reproducing the source recording. An official lyric video accompanies the release:

“20 Years of Darkness” is available for pre-order as a limited Fan Box, Silver Marbled 3-LP vinyl, Black 3-LP vinyl, and 2-CD Digipak through MONO INC.’s official shop. The 32-track collection runs “Comedown,” “Wave No Flag,” “Mondschein,” “C’est La Vie,” “In The End,” “The Raven’s Back,” “Herzblut,” “Radio Mono,” “Torture Me,” “Shelter,” “Forever and a Day,” “Rest in Grace,” “Why Can’t I,” “Ich teile dich nicht,” “Forever,” “Twice in Life,” “The Best of You,” “Burn Me,” “When the Raven Dies Tonight,” “Herzschlag,” “Tired of the Day,” “Never Say Die,” “It Never Rains,” “Bloodmoon,” “This Is My Life,” “Mein Herz,” “Grown,” “The Promise,” “Feuer,” “Under a Coal Black Sun,” “Euthanasia” and “One Time In Your Life.”

The album’s release date has moved since MONO INC. first announced the project: December 4, 2026 is the date confirmed on the band’s official pre-save page, after an earlier November 27, 2026 date circulated in the announcement.

MONO INC. built the compilation around its third consecutive number-one German album, “Darkness,” released in 2025 and followed by an October 2025 tour. “Herzblut” is the first new material the band has shared since that album cycle.

About MONO INC.

Miky Mono (vocals, bass), Carl Fornia (guitar) and Martin Engler (drums) formed MONO INC. in Hamburg, Germany, in 2000. Bassist Manuel Antoni joined in 2003 as the band self-released its debut album, “Head Under Water.” MONO INC. signed to NoCut Entertainment in 2004 and reissued the album with new artwork, spawning the singles “Burn Me” and “Superman.” Engler moved to lead vocals in 2006, with Katha Mia joining on drums; their first album together, “Temple of the Torn,” followed in 2007, then “Pain, Love & Poetry” (2008), which included a duet with Lisa Middelhauve of Xandria, and “Voices of Doom” (2009). Founding singer Miky Mono died in a paragliding accident in October 2010.

MONO INC. released “Viva Hades” in 2011 and signed to SPV/Rookies & Kings the following year, releasing “After the War” in 2012. “Nimmermehr” (2013) reached number three on the German charts, followed by the compilation “The Clock Ticks On 2004-2014” (2014) and “Terlingua” (2015). “Together Till the End” (2017) and the compilation “Symphonies of Pain” preceded “Welcome to Hell” (2018) and “The Book of Fire” (2020), the band’s first German number-one album. MONO INC.’s twelfth studio album, “Ravenblack,” followed in 2023, also topping the German charts.

Bassist Ilja John Lappin joined in 2025, replacing Val Perun, the same year MONO INC. released its 13th studio album, “Darkness,” the band’s third consecutive German number-one. MONO INC.’s current lineup is Martin Engler (vocals), Carl Fornia (guitars, vocals), Katha Mia (drums, vocals) and Ilja John Lappin (bass, vocals). “Herzblut” and the “20 Years of Darkness” compilation, due December 4, 2026, mark the band’s first new release since that album cycle, drawing a line from its 2003 debut through two decades with the Raven Community.

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