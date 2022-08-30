German gothic rock act Mono Inc. lands 12th studio album, ‘Ravenblack’ next year

Out on January 20th 2023 is the all new 12th studio album by German dark rock band Mono Inc., “Ravenblack”. The album also includes 2 German titles.

On “Ravenblack” the band was helped by label mates Storm Seeker and SANZ, who each have been brought in for a feature track. These collaborations are scheduled to be performed live together in 2023 as part of the Ravenblack Tour. Mono Inc. will go on tour to support “Ravenblack” in March (Latin America), April and May (Germany) and Europe (from September on).

Check out the Lyrics Video for “Empire”.

Mono Inc. is a German gothic rock band from Hamburg and was founded in 2000 by Miky Mono (lead vocals, bass), Carl Fornia (guitar), Chad Hauger(Cowbell) and Martin Engler (drums). Bass player Manuel Antoni joined in 2003, coinciding with the release of their self-published debut album “Head Under Water”. In 2004, the band signed with NoCut Entertainment and re-released the album with new artwork, spawning two singles: “Burn Me” and “Superman”.

During the production of their second album Temple Of The Torn in 2006, Miky Mono was replaced with Engler on vocals and Katha Mia on drums.

The rest is history.