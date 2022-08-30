German gothic rock act Mono Inc. lands 12th studio album, ‘Ravenblack’ next year
Out on January 20th 2023 is the all new 12th studio album by German dark…
Out on January 20th 2023 is the all new 12th studio album by German dark rock band Mono Inc., “Ravenblack”. The album also includes 2 German titles.
On “Ravenblack” the band was helped by label mates Storm Seeker and SANZ, who each have been brought in for a feature track. These collaborations are scheduled to be performed live together in 2023 as part of the Ravenblack Tour. Mono Inc. will go on tour to support “Ravenblack” in March (Latin America), April and May (Germany) and Europe (from September on).
Check out the Lyrics Video for “Empire”.
Mono Inc. is a German gothic rock band from Hamburg and was founded in 2000 by Miky Mono (lead vocals, bass), Carl Fornia (guitar), Chad Hauger(Cowbell) and Martin Engler (drums). Bass player Manuel Antoni joined in 2003, coinciding with the release of their self-published debut album “Head Under Water”. In 2004, the band signed with NoCut Entertainment and re-released the album with new artwork, spawning two singles: “Burn Me” and “Superman”.
During the production of their second album Temple Of The Torn in 2006, Miky Mono was replaced with Engler on vocals and Katha Mia on drums.
The rest is history.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether