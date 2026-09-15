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Buenos Aires netlabel Cyclical Dreams releases the various-artists compilation “Gemstones VII” on 11 September 2026, the seventh volume of a Berlin School and ambient series the label has issued every September for at least the past three years. The 14-track collection sets contributors from the label’s own artist roster alongside outside acts, working in synthesizer-built ambient, space music and sequenced Berlin School electronics.

The ‘Gemstones VII’ tracklist mixes label regulars with outside contributors

The album opens with Antike Elektronische Musik’s “Quantum Atlas – Origin” and Alexander Obukhov, recording as Obukhovaudio, on “Plasmadrom”, followed by Wolfgang Merx’s “In Blue” and X-Orbital’s “Timeless Dust Becoming Light”. Aura Merlin contributes “Echo Location”, and Carolyn Fok, whose album “Chrysalis” appeared on Memoir of Sound in 2025, submits “A Leap of Heart (Origin Mix)”. AeTopus adds “Others”, and Cartas de Japón, the band shared by Cyclical Dreams’ three founders, contributes “Faune III”.

The second half runs spaceseer’s “Cliffdwellers”, Sophos’s “From Another Time”, and Rodrigo Passannanti‘s “Submerged Industry”, before Kirk Monteux Mysoftmusic’s “Flute Ocean Peace”, the Klaus Wolfe & Castle Waters collaboration “Spirit Bridge”, and Adeptus Mechanicus’s closing “A New Mysterious Beginning”. Cyclical Dreams describes the release as “a walk through beautiful pieces of electronic music inspired by the Berlin School and Ambient music”.

<a href="https://cyclicaldreams.bandcamp.com/album/gemstones-vii-cyd-0166" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Gemstones VII by Various</a>

Cyclical Dreams also posted a full-album stream of “Gemstones VII” on its own YouTube channel.

“Gemstones VII” follows “Gemstones VI”, released 19 September 2025, and “Gemstones V”, released 13 September 2024, each edition landing in the same week of September for three years running. Side-Line has previously covered Cyclical Dreams releases from D*Time, whose album “Nightwoven” came out on the label in May 2026, and from Christian Wittman, whose album “Andromeda” appeared on Cyclical Dreams in January 2026.

About Cyclical Dreams

Cyclical Dreams is a netlabel founded in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in early 2020 by musicians Pablo Bilbao, Lucas Tripaldi and Esteban Menash, set up as an outlet for Berlin School, ambient, soundscape, space music and drone electronic music. The three founders play together as Cartas de Japón and also release solo material, including Bilbao’s Pabellón Sintético project and Menash’s M3NASH. Beyond its own roster of artists, Cyclical Dreams runs a Bandcamp store and digital distributor, a mastering service, and the online Cyclical Magazine.

The label’s artist roster includes Sophos, the recording name of Argentine composer Ulises Labaronnie, who has worked in music composition and production for 28 years, including the project triØN, film and theatre scores, and music for Cartoon Network video games, alongside concerts in Argentina, Chile and France. Cyclical Dreams has built its “Gemstones” compilation series around annual, dated volumes carrying its own CYD catalog numbers, with “Gemstones V” and “Gemstones VI” preceding this year’s “Gemstones VII” in successive Septembers. The new compilation continues that yearly pattern while again combining the label’s core contributors with outside artists.

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