Hamburg dark rock act Mono Inc. will take their “Darkness” live show across Germany in October 2025, with a Swiss date in Pratteln on November 1. The tour follows the band’s third German #1 album: “Darkness” entered the Official German Album Charts at No. 1 on August 22, 2025, after its August 15 release via NoCut.

“Darkness” is available in digital, CD and vinyl editions, as well as a limited earbook via the band’s official shop. The album includes the singles “In My Darkness” and “Abendrot.”

Mono Inc. live 2025 ‘Darkness’ tour dates

02/10 Hannover – Swiss Life Hall

03/10 Filderstadt – FILharmonie

04/10 Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle

10/10 Berlin – Columbiahalle

11/10 Zwickau – Stadthalle

18/10 Hamburg – Inselpark Arena

24/10 Saarbrücken – Garage

25/10 Köln – Palladium

30/10 Wiesbaden – RheinMain CongressCenter

31/10 München – venue per local listing

01/11 Pratteln (CH) – Z7 Konzertfabrik

About Mono Inc.

Formed in Hamburg (Germany) in 2000, Mono Inc. originated with Miky Mono (vocals/bass), Carl Fornia (guitar) and Martin Engler (drums); Manuel Antoni joined on bass in 2003. In 2007 Engler moved to lead vocals and Katha Mia took over drums, consolidating the core sound that would carry the band through the 2010s.

Early work included a self-released debut (“Head Under Water,” 2003), a signing to NoCut (2004), and a move to SPV / Rookies & Kings in 2012 before returning with later charting albums on NoCut. The group’s recent studio arc reached a wider mainstream with “The Book of Fire” (2020), “Ravenblack” (2023) and “Darkness” (2025) all landing on number one in the German Charts.

The current lineup consists of Martin Engler (vocals), Carl Fornia (guitar), Katha Mia (drums) and Ilja John Lappin (bass).

